If you are a veteran or know someone who has served, stop by the Denver Public Library on Wednesday, May 18 from 2-4 p.m. and visit with Bremer County Veterans Affairs representatives. The office will be holding an outreach event that day to answer questions about veterans benefits.
The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and County Veterans Affairs Offices are working to ensure the Iowans who have served in the military receive the benefits they have earned. There are a number of federal, state, and county benefits available to veterans including health care, tax credits, counseling and support, transportation, and tuition and educational assistance.
The Denver Public Library is located at 100 Washington St. in Denver. For more information on this event contact the Bremer County Veterans Affairs office or the Denver Public Library.