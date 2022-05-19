- Robin A. Schares, 51, Tripoli, was accused of shoplifting from Kwik Star in Denver, Iowa, on May 7. She was arrested for fifth-degree theft and taken to jail without issue. She was released and given a citation to appear in court.
- Michael A. Koch, 20, of Sumner, was arrested April 6 and ultimately charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. Koch appeared in Bremer County Court on April 7 and asked for a court-appointed attorney. Koch enter a written plea of not guilty on April 26. A No Contact Order was issued. Koch, through his attorney Patrick Ritter, filed a motion for bond review.
- On April 8 Joshua F. Smith of Oelwein was charged with Class D felony second or subsequent offense third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, interference with official acts and driving while license denied, suspended canceled or revoked. He pleaded not guilty and posted bail. A jury trial is set for June 2, 2022.
- Ryan L. Brooks, 44, of Denver, Iowa, was charge in connection with the theft of a four-wheeler and trailer on March 30 in Waterloo after the items were found on his property. He was arrested on April 13 and charged with Class D felony second-degree theft for having stolen property valued between $1,500 and $10,000. The trailer and four-wheeler and other items found were valued at $8,500. He posted bond and the court appointed an attorney for him. He entered a written plea of not guilty.
- Tracy Vern Buchholz, 51, Tripoli, is accused of entering a rural Waverly business and forcibly touching a woman working alone on February 8. He was arrested on May 9 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony accused of performing a sex act with the woman against her will and by force. Bond was set at $5,000. Buchholz made his initial appearance on May 9 and posted cash bond.
- An Illinois man faces three felony drug charges after 5.9 pounds of marijuana was found in his trunk after he was pulled over on Highway 63 for speeding and having darkly tinted windows on May 7. Donald Lockett, 67, of Maryville, Ill., was charged with two Class D felony charges: possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp. A third felony charge was later amended to a serious misdemeanor: possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). He was also cited for speeding, dark windshield and open container. Lockett entered a plea of not guilty on May 9. Bond is set at $5,000. Arraignment is scheduled for June 7.
- Angelina M. Martinez, 33, of Sumner was arrested for child endangerment, an aggravated assault, then released on her own recognizance.
- On May 4, Waverly police responded to Walmart Supercenter, 2700 Fourth St. SW, after the loss prevention department reported a subject had been caught shoplifting. Nazim Dzeladini, 62, Sumner, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft.
Operating while intoxicated
Matthew J. Payne, 40, Evansdale, was arrested on April 23 for first-offense OWI.
Katie R. Dulin, 36, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI, arrested on April 24, 2022.
Alexis N. Simon, 21, Waverly, first-offense OWI, arrested April 29, 2022.
Timothy T. Robbins, 44, Plainfield, first-offense OWI, arrested May 11, 2022.
Traffic Citations April 23, 2022, to May 5, 2022
Non-Scheduled Traffic
Lori A. Johnson, 48, Sumner, was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle, cited on April 26, 2022.
Speeding
Lori A. Johnson, 48, Sumner, was cited for speeding 55 or under (11 through 15 over), cited on April 26, 2022.
Trey O. Heffner, 22, Normal, Ill., speeding 55 or Under Zone (6 through 10 over), April 2, 2022. Amended to speeding 70 in a 55 mph zone, on May 9, 2022.
Donald I. Lockett, Sr., speeding over 55 zone (6 to 10 over), arrested on May 7, 2022.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
Christian L. Perry, 33, Waverly, driving while barred, arrested on May 6, 2022. A serious misdemeanor
Hunter T. Kalter, 21, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied or revoked, arrested May 6, 2022.
Paige A. Wood, 22, Readlyn, first-offense possession of controlled substance (marijuana), arrested May 10, 2022.
Simple Misdemeanor
Marcus A. Herrmann, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct-loud raucous noise, arrested May 8, 2022.
Robin A. Schares, 51, Tripoli, fifth-degree theft, arrested May 9, 2022.
Robin A. Schares, 51, Tripoli, fifth-degree theft, arrested May 11, 2022.
Paige A. Wood, 22, Readlyn, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested May 10, 2022.
Traffic Citations
Traffic
Ivan Hernandez, 42, Omaha, Neb., fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, on April 15, 2022.
Darren Pikes, Jr., 40, Cedar Rapids, speeding, on April 15, 2022.
Cassie A. Stahler, 35, Cambridge, Ill., speeding, on April 15, 2022.
Norajean Page, 24, Tripoli, speeding, on April 18, 2022.
Julian C. Merritt, 33, Ridgeway, dark window or windshield, on April 18, 2022.
Lisient B. Bimi, 28, Waterloo, speeding, on April 19, 2022.
Brian G. Diaz, 19, Cedar Falls, speeding, on April 19, 2022.
Tommy C.L. Elliott, 37, West Union, speeding, on April 19, 2022.
Jennifer L. Ferson, 46, Denver, Iowa, permit under 18 to consume/possess on property, April 19, 2022.
Aaron H. Schwandt, 27, Denison, operation without registration card or plate, on April 19, 2022.
Jacob B. Wright, 21, Waseca, Minn., speeding, April 19, 2022.
Eric R. Franck, 31, Fairbank, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, on April 20, 2022.
Anna J. Hoins, 21, Waverly, speeding.
Brandon M. Fish, Dunkerton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, on April 21, 2022.
Jeremy L. Meyer, 31, Waverly, speeding, on April 21, 2022.
Enrique Pascacio Zavala, 37, Zumbrota, Minn., speeding, on April 21, 2022.
Renaldo L. Rollings, 38, Minneapolis, Minn., no valid drivers license, on April 21, 2022.
Sue A. Price, 56, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability, on April 21, 2022.
Kendrick D. Snow, 32, Alta Vista, no valid drivers license, on April 21, 2022.
David A. Tabor, 38, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield, on April 21, 2022.
Rudy A. Zamora Samol, 22, Postville, no valid drivers license, on April 21, 2022.
Other
Janelle, Raspberry, 59, Brice, Ohio, speeding, on April 19, 2022.
Troy A. McAllister, 33, Waverly, probation revocation (on 2020 second-degree OWI); serve remainder of two-year term with credit for time served, concurrent to a Fayette County case, on May 10, 2022.
CIVIL
Small Claims Judgments
Gary R. Hoeger, Hawkeye, d/b/a DIY Rentals, Sumner, vs. Michael T. Pelletier, Westgate, d/b/a Pelletier Construction, LLC, Westgate, default judgment entered on April 19, 2022, in favor of Hoeger in the amount of $2,500 with 3.35 percent interest from February 25, 2022, and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, vs. Mark Kaiser, Waverly, default judgment entered on April 19, 2022, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. in the amount of $5,029.65 with 3.35 percent interest from March 10, 2022, and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., vs. James A. Wood, Denver, Iowa, default judgment entered on April 22, 202, in favor of LVNV Funding LLC, in the amount of $3,527.98.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Jeffery M. Bishop, Denver, Iowa, default judgment entered on April 19, 2022, in favor of Hauge Associates Inc., in the amount of $660.93 with interest at the rate of 3.35 percent from March 14, 2022, and court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc d/b/a MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, vs. Michelle R. Wolfensperger and Craig Wolfensperger, Denver, Iowa, dismissed with prejudice on May 11, 2022.