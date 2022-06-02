Small Claims
Hauge Associates, Inc., vs. Lenora Darrah of Waverly, dismissed without prejudice on April 22, 2022.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. James A. Wood of Denver, Iowa, default judgment $3,527.98 plus interest and court costs on April 22, 2022.
L & M Accounts, Inc. vs. Anne Marie Bogue and Mike Bogue of Charles City, default judgment $925.29 plus interest and court costs on April 28, 2022.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Melissa Happel of Sumner, default judgment $591.82 plus interest and court costs on April 28, 2022.
Portfolio Recovery Associations, LLC. Vs Lori Luebbers of Sumner, default judgment $608.83 plus interest and court costs on April 28, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Rechelle E. Hindman of Waverly, default judgment $758.01 plus interest and court costs on April 28, 2022.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Melissa Happel of Sumner, default judgment $570.42 plus interest and court costs on April 28, 2022.
City of Waverly vs. Joseph Henry and Tara Henry of Waverly, dismissed with prejudice on April 25, 2022.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. vs. Dillon Roach of Plainfield, dismissed with prejudice on April 22, 2022.
Criminal Charges Filed
OWI
Robert A. Towell, 49, Cedar Falls, revocation of pretrial release on May 25, 2022, on a third-offense OWI charge from April 6, 2022.
Dispositions Filed April 22, 2022 to April 29, 2022
Speeding
Michael J. Cifranik, 52, Cleveland, Ohio, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 24, 2022.
Edwin J. Dearman, 21, Humble, Texas, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 22, 2022.
Marissa M. Kelty, 28, Decorah, speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), April 23, 2022.
Collin M. Mack, 35, Marion, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 24, 2022.
Kaleigh E. Munsterman, 30, Maple Grove, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), April 23, 2022.
Alyssa L. Vilay, 36, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 23, 2022.
Colette K. Carr, 26, Maple Grove, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 24, 2022.
Carter R. Klatt, 22, Charles City, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 24, 2022.
Simon A. Ott, 17, Waverly, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 24, 2022.
Jesse L. Asmussen, 35, Maquoketa, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Tanner J. Holte, 24, Ames, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Brandon Y. Hu, 22, Coralville, speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), April 25, 2022.
Brandi N. Loomis, 38, Madrid, speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), April 25, 2022.
Ethel Ir. Manross, 63, Waverly, speeding 1 thru 5 over in a 55 or less zone, April 25, 2022.
Austin J. Moen, 19, Fountain, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), April 25, 2022.
Bridger J. Morken, 24, Watford City, North Dakota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Kathleen R. Rice, 43, Minnetonka, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Megan R. Rich, 29, Riceville, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Scott E. Voshell, 62, Denver, Iowa, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Ralph R. Williams, 66, Grand Forks, North Dakota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Colton A. Wood, 21, North Liberty, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 25, 2022.
Chelsea F. Laven, 31, Saint Anthony, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 26, 2022.
Brooke D. Balk, 16, Waucoma, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 27, 2022.
Emily E. Lauters, 19, Mitchellville, speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), April 27, 2022.
Corbin J. Nelson, 18, Zimmerman, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 27, 2022.
Isaiah C. Parra, 24, Dayton, Ohio, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 27, 2022.
Jeffrey A. Turner, 42, Warrenton, Missouri, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 27, 2022.
Ryan M. Weaver, 34, St. Louis, Missouri, speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), April 27, 2022.
Sara A. Bergman, 37, Two Harbors, Minnesota, speeding 11-15 mph over in 65 zone, April 28, 2022.
Lisa K. Charboneau, 57, Wright City, Missouri, speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), April 28, 2022.
Malek Z. Chreiki, 25, Spokane, Washington, speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), April 28, 2022.
Aaron J. Clayton, 26, Saint Paul, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Pierre C. Cooper, 32, Jackson, Mississippi, speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), April 28, 2022.
Alicia A. Mason, 49, Des Moines, speeding 55 over under zone (21 or over), April 28, 2022.
Elvin Orellana, 20, Burnsville, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Denisia K. Parker, 27, Minneapolis, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), April 28, 2022.
Cole T. Solwey, 19, Carrington, North Dakota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Kevin J. Squier, 48, Mason City, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Juan D. Thompson, 40, Rochester, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Dylan J. Tjernagel, 22, Story City, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Steven W. Wilkinson, 60, Des Moines, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 28, 2022.
Harold G. Boverhuis, 82, Brownsdale, Minnesota, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 29, 2022.
Cody W. Brown, 30, Waverly, speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), April 29, 2022.
Chas A. Gross, 46, Floyd, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 29, 2022.
Elizabeth K. McConaughy, 39, Allison, speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), April 29, 2022.
Robert J. Regan, 50, Waukon, speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), April 29, 2022.
Demon D. Sharp, 41, Memphis, Tennessee, speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), April 29, 2022.
Susan L. Woodward, 55, Oelwein, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 29, 2022.
Samantha K. Yerkes, 34, Greene, speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), April 29, 2022.