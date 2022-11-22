Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Jose Roberto Robles-Reyes, 33, New Hampton, charged with providing false identification information, driving while license denied, revoked, canceled or suspended, and driving while license under suspension.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Cory Ray Meyer, 41, Sumner, charged with public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Alexandra Kay Graham, 27, Denver, dog running at large.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Nazim Dzeladini, 62, Sumner, pled guilty to 3rd degree theft, sentenced to 90 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, shall receive credit for time served, serve the sentence within the next 90 days, fine of $855.00, suspended, placed on supervised probation for a period of 1- 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Laird, 49, Readlyn, pled guilty to 3rd degree harassment, sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, suspended, self probation for one year, obtain a mental health/substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, charge of trespass is dismissed, no contact order shall remain in effect and shall be extended until 11/11/2024.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Kay Allen, 35, Waterloo, pled guilty to 5th degree theft, fine of $105, a crime services surcharge of 15%, court costs, and restitution to Fareway, if requested.
State of Iowa v. Renita Lynn Wise, 56, Waterloo, pled guilty to 5th degree theft, fine of $105, a crime services surcharge of 15%, court costs, and restitution to Fareway, if requested.
State of Iowa v. Kaylynn D. Ellis, 32, Moline, IL, pled guilty to first offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to two days in the Bremer County Jail, suspended, fined $430 plus court costs, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, placed on one year of self-probation.
