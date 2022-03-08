Oh! The Places 4-H can go! Forty-five youth experienced a Dr. Seuss-themed event held at the American Legion in Sumner on Feb. 26.
Youth were engaged in Literacy, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, building new friendships, and included the whole family in their learning.
Youth Outreach Educator for Fayette and Bremer County Cody Emery led this event with Michele Kelly (Fayette County Youth Coordinator) and Nicole Reynolds- Thimmesch (Bremer County Youth Coordinator) and Heather Henning, Youth Program Specialist.
“This has been an event that has been on my wish list for a while now. I am so glad to have had support of 4-H staff to hold the event and serve youth in multiple counties,” stated Emery.
As part of the planning process staff were able to incorporate their COVID recovery initiatives addressing food access for Bremer County and child care in Fayette. With this in mind, staff ensured youth had plenty of healthy and nutritional food along with providing affordable care. Fayette County Dairy Promoters, a local partner, provided yogurt and milk to support snack and lunch for the day.
During the event, youth were visited by several “special guests” who read books to the participants: Carly Steiert, 2021 Bremer County Fair Queen, Makaela Kime, 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen, Becca Mohlis, 2022 Iowa Miss Agritourism, and Harley Baumler, 2021 Fayette County Dairy Princess.
Following our special guests and their books, youth experienced several hands on activities and projects in one of the 4-H Program Priority areas; STEM, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Healthy living, and Communications and Art.
Youth teamed up and used ISU engineering skills to construct a trap to capture Thing 1 and Thing 2 out of recycled materials; they were surprised to learn how the fat and water-based solutions separate in heavy cream to make butter; they used their creativity to create a Truffula tree blossom and challenged the scientific skills to build ‘tricky towers’ out of plastic cups and index cards.
To commence the six hour program, a “Family Celebration,” allowed youth to showcase all the fun they had and showed their parents how to do some of the activities.
All youth are welcome to join 4-H in their local county to engage in year round exploratory learning in addition to attending special events such as this throughout the year that are open to the public.