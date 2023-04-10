During April and May, ISU Extension and Outreach and area agronomists will be monitoring special boxes to detect if True Armyworm and Black Cutworm adult insects have followed the spring winds from the south to area fields. They themselves are harmless, but it is their offspring larvae that can damage future young crop seedlings on area farms. This large, midwestern effort uses voluntary spotters who monitor traps that are specially treated with a synthetic pheromone that attracts either the True Armyworm or Black Cutworm adult to that specific site. Any that are captured in the stick trap box are reported on a national database to view their flight pattern north.
For several years now, Ron Lenth, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Coordinator in Bremer County has been actively involved with this mission to help alert area growers of any large numbers of these specific early season insects.