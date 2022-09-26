For the 13th consecutive year, Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach is offering to collect and test corn stalks for residual nitrate levels. Cornstalk nitrate analysis provides valuable feedback about how nitrogen management is performing in the field over time by annual fall testing. While dark green plants and yield are good indicators of adequate nitrogen (N), they cannot reveal if too much N has been applied. With high fertilizer prices, it is important that nutrient usage efficiency be evaluated. It takes several years to properly evaluate the results, due to field and environmental differences.
The testing procedure was developed by Purdue and Iowa State University. Studies at both universities show the nitrogen status can be assessed by measuring nitrate concentrations in the lower portions of cornstalks at the end of the growing season. After black layer forms on the tip of the kernels, a total of fifteen, 8-inch stalks are collected from random field locations. These are shipped to a testing laboratory for residual nitrate levels.