Brenda Kae Hewitt, age 56, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Roger Allen and Rose Marie (Pendergrass) Hirsch on June 11, 1966, in Waverly, Iowa. Brenda attended Nashua High School in Nashua, Iowa.
Brenda was united in marriage with Jeff Kielman, but the couple later divorced. She later married Charles Hewitt in September of 1999, in Waverly, Iowa. Brenda worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. She also was employed in their home healthcare department and drove the van for Bartels. Brenda worked for Bartels for 17 years. She then worked at Shell Rock Care Center as a CNA.
Brenda attended the Church of Christ in Clarksville. She enjoyed collecting Boyd Bears, visiting friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren.
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Brenda died at her home in Clarksville. Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Treven Kielman; her mother, Rosie Hirsch; and a stepdaughter, Angie Hewitt.
Brenda is survived by one son, Devin (Molly) Kielman of Cedar Falls, Iowa; one daughter, Courtney Kielman of Wellsburg, Iowa; six grandchildren, Peyton, Brekin, Journey, Janey, Abraham, Jacob and Jovey; her father, Roger (Linda) Hirsch of Waverly; one stepson, Austin Hewitt of Nashua; two stepdaughters, Amber Hewitt of Ankeny, Iowa, and Heather Anderson of Des Moines, Iowa; one brother, Bud (Leann) Hirsch of Clarksville; one sister, Teresa (Jerry) Hovenga of Clarksville; her cousin, Kimmy Coblentz; and nephew Justin (Gina) Hirsch and family.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Clarksville AMVET Hall, 102 E Greene St, Clarksville, IA 50619.