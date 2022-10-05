Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s Attorney General who is running against incumbent Tom Miller in the election on Nov. 8, believes her opponent isn’t doing enough to work with local law enforcement.
Bird made this statement stopping in at Waverly Newspapers after meeting with local law enforcement on Tuesday.
“Most sheriffs have never met the attorney general, not even shook their hand,” Bird said.
Bird says that should she win the election this fall, she would forge a stronger partnership with law enforcement across the state.
“What motivates me as a lawyer is being able to help people,” she said. “That was what attracted me to wanting to go to law school, helping people solve problems. So getting to work with law enforcement, helping crime victims and helping keep Iowa a good place to live is really important to me.”
Bird has been a lawyer for the past 21 years, working in both private and public practices. She is a 1997 graduate of Drake University and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago in 2001.
She’s worked as legal counsel for former Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds. Bird’s been a county attorney three times now, first in Fremont County, then in Guthrie County, and then filling in for another county when they didn’t have a county attorney.
Bird plans on working with local law enforcement to combat drug problems in the state.
“The fentanyl and methamphetamine that’s in our state leads to a lot of crime,” she said. “It’s also very dangerous to the community and to the people who are addicted to it. And so that’s something we always need to be working on together.”
She continued:
“I would call upon President Biden to secure the southern border because that’s how so much of the drugs are getting into this country in the first place. And then we need to be working together because drugs don’t stop across county lines, and making sure that communities understand the signs of drug dealing, that family members understand what it looks like when they might have a family member doing drugs so they can get them help as soon as possible because one dose of fentanyl can kill someone.”
Bird also stressed the importance of having more applicants for jobs in law enforcement statewide.
“There are fewer and fewer people applying to be in law enforcement, and that’s concerning because we always want to have high quality law enforcement,” she said, noting that the pressures of the job, current salaries, and long hours can be detractors for qualified job seekers.
She also suggested that the attorney general’s office should give out some awards to law enforcement across the state to “recognize heroism” so that community members can celebrate their careers and achievements.
On the subject of the proposed Navigator Co2 pipeline that would run through several Iowa counties, including Bremer, Bird was much less decisive, stating that she encourages residents to call their local legislators and make known to legislative leadership how they feel. It would be a while before the project would become an issue for the attorney general’s office, she added.
“We’re a long way from where the issue is going to be an A.G. issue right now,” Bird said. “It’s a Utility Board issue and then it is also a legislative issue. So at this point I’m listening to Iowans and I’m watching it very carefully, but it’s going to depend on what some of the next steps are.”
Bird noted that she has heard both from Iowans who have decided to enter an easement, and those who say they will never voluntarily sign one.
“We have a lot of different property around the state, different farms and I think everybody has their own way they approach that,” she said.
Asked if she would work as effectively with a democratic governor as she would Reynolds, whom she knows, Bird noted that her focus is on the job and that wouldn’t change with parties.
“The most important thing to remember is to focus on the job and the responsibilities and the job,” she said. “As Guthrie County attorney, my sheriff is a democrat. We’re opposite parties. We work together very well because we focus on the law and on what the job is. And I would do the same thing as attorney general.”
If elected, Bird said she would be harder on the Biden Administration than current A.G. Tom Miller.
“When Donald Trump was president our current attorney general sued him quite a bit and now that Biden is president, he hasn’t been doing that,” she said. “And so we need to hold the federal government accountable under the laws and constitution.”
On the subject of the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student relief, Bird stands with Gov. Reynolds and the five Republican attorneys general who have filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s authority to do so.
“I don’t think that what the Biden Administration did with the loan forgiveness was supported by federal law in order for that to be lawful,” she said. “I think it has to pass Congress rather than have it be a pure executive action.”
On visiting Waverly on Tuesday and meeting with local law enforcement, Bird said she was impressed.
“I really enjoyed meeting with your sheriff in your sheriff’s office,” she said. “You have a good team.”