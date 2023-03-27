Brent “Hobe1” Hobert, 61, of Waverly, Iowa died suddenly at home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Brent Carl Hobert was born on June 28, 1961, the son of Marvin and Norma (Larson) Hobert in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1979, he then attended Hawkeye Community College followed by University of Northern Iowa. On March 21, 1981, he was united in marriage to Kathy Huxsol in Charles City. Brent worked at RADA for 38 years and for the last three years in Storm damage restoration, the last year with Aesthetic Elements.
Hobe1 was a loving father, grandfather and good friend. His favorite moments were with his children and grandchildren and also traveling with Kathy. He enjoyed golfing, racquetball and most recently pickleball and tennis.
Survivors are his wife, Kathy of Waverly; two daughters, Shannon (Lane) Peters of LaCrosse, Wisconsin and Amy Hobert of Urbandale, Iowa; son, Ryan Hobert of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Carley, Avery and Evelyn; sister, Barb (Daryl) Barnett of Charles City and sister-in-law, Liz (John) Welsh of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce and nephew, Dana Barnett,
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Waverly United Way and online condolences for Brent can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Hobert family with arrangements. 319-352-1187