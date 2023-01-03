Brett Alan Klemp, 57, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health — Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kaiser- Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa. A prayer service led by Pastor Craig Henderson followed by a time of sharing will be at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brett’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.