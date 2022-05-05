WAVERLY, IA – Pat Gebel, Regional President, Fidelity Bank & Trust, recently announced Brittney Diercks has returned to Fidelity Bank & Trust as Vice President of Commercial Lending in Waverly.
“Fidelity Bank & Trust has a great team and I’m excited to be a part of it once again,” said Diercks. “I look forward to getting back to my lending roots, working with our customers to achieve their goals and helping my hometown prosper,” added Diercks.
Diercks brings 18 years of experience in the industry and previously served as a Retail Lender for Fidelity Bank & Trust. In her new role, she will develop relationships and evaluate credit for commercial loan opportunities.
“Brittney is a tremendous fit for our organization, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back. She is a friendly and familiar face,” said Gebel. “Being from Waverly, she knows and understands the dynamics of the community and her forward thinking is a great asset,” Gebel added.
In addition to her role at the bank, Diercks has a strong community presence through her involvement with various organizations including Waverly Rotary, Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and as current Treasurer for the Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club. In the past, Diercks has served as a Board Member for the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, Chair on the Economic Development Committee and has taught Junior Achievement to students of all ages.
“I’m so excited to continue my career as a community banker. I’ve missed being able to serve my community in such a meaningful way, and I am fortunate Fidelity encourages their employees to be active in their hometowns,” said Diercks.