Cliff and Cindy Brockman, formerly of Waverly, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Both retired in 2018 and moved to Ankeny in 2020 to be near family.
The couple met while they were students at Wartburg College and exchanged wedding vows in the Schaller Chapel located at that time in the student center on campus. They have three married children and one grandchild.
Cindy taught school for 40 years, including the last 12 years of her career at West Cedar in Waverly. Cindy touched the lives of several thousand students with her creative classroom teaching methods. Many of her former students stay in touch with her. Cliff was a broadcast journalist for 32 years and then taught college journalism for 14 years, the last 12 years before retiring at Wartburg. He also advised the Wartburg Trumpet student newspaper and supervised students to cablecast all Waverly City Council and Planning & Zoning meetings.
Cindy’s popular classroom pet box turtle also retired and still lives with them, enjoying her daily ration of worms and assorted fruit. The turtle was the subject of a feature story and video in a 2018 edition of the Waverly newspaper.