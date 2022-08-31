Thanks to a grant from the Bremer County Community Foundation and many generous donations, the Brookwood Park Disc Golf Course has received an upgrade! The course has been expanded from nine to 18 holes and includes new tee boxes and baskets. On Friday, Sept. 2 the newly expanded course will be officially opened to the public. Signage, maps, and an official grand opening will happen in the spring of 2023.
Waverly Leisure Services would like to thank Matthew Meyer and Erik Young for their vision and fundraising efforts that have helped make this project possible.