Former State Senator Bob Brunkhorst and the Wartburg College International Students are partnering to offer a unique opportunity for Scouts to earn Citizenship in the World merit badge on Sunday, March 12th from 4pm to 7:30pm. The sessions will take place at Wartburg College campus located in Waverly.
Scouts will have a chance to interact with international college students from over 50 different countries. Scouts will learn that a world citizen depends on their willingness to understand and appreciate the values, traditions and cultures of people in other countries.