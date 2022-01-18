Former State Sen. and Waverly Mayor Bob Brunkhorst and the Wartburg College International Student Program are partnering to offer a unique opportunity for Scouts to earn Citizenship in the World merit badge from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The sessions will take place at Wartburg College campus located in Waverly.
Scouts will have a chance to interact with international college students from over 50 different countries. Scouts will learn that a world citizen depends on their willingness to understand and appreciate the values, traditions, and cultures of people in other countries.
Space is limited, so register today for the session at: http://www.winnebagobsa.org/Calendar.
For more information you may call Bob at 319-404-2862.