Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Media Releases for week of June 04-10, 2023
June 4
On Sunday, June 04, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton. Penhollow was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Sunday, June 04, 2023 at approximately 10:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamie Rose Levendusky, 48, of Fairbank. Levendusky was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk E Main Street in Fairbank.
June 5
On Monday, June 05, 2023 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 41, of Dunkerton. Rogers was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
June 6
On Tuesday, June 06, 2023 at approximately 10:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 120th Street (C57) and Fairbank Amish Blvd. According to the investigation, a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan operated by John Flanagan of Edina, MN was traveling southbound on Fairbank Amish Blvd when an eastbound 2011 GMC Acadia operated by Bonnie Henry of Evansdale failed to yield form a stop sign and collided with the Flanagan vehicle in the intersection. No injuries were reported and Henry was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way.
June 7
On Wednesday, June 07, 2023 at approximately 3:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rush Robert Cleveland, 38, of Winthrop. Cleveland was charged with third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These charges were filed following a search warrant in the 300 blk W Kennedy Street in Winthrop.
On Wednesday, June 07, 2023 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 50, of Lamont. Pirtle was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance as Required (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 blk Enterprise Drive SW in Independence.
On Wednesday, June 07, 2023 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2008 Honda motorcycle operated by Jackson Grover of Rowley was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue when a 2001 Dodge Neon operated by Xavier Clark of Elgin was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 and had taken the offramp to Jamestown Avenue. The Clark vehicle failed to yield to the Grover vehicle and both vehicles collided in the intersection. Grover was ejected from his vehicle in the collision and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Clark was uninjured in the collision. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
June 8
On Thursday, June 08, 2023 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dru Joel Bowser, 27, of Oelwein. Bowser was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, June 08, 2023 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randy Lee Stewart II, 40, of Waterloo. Stewart was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
June 9
On Friday, June 09, 2023 at approximately 2:25 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Terrence Broderick Coates, 32, of Peoria IL. Broderick was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 50 mile marker of I380.
On Friday, June 09, 2023 at approximately 7:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Daniel Cahalan, 36, of Iowa City. Cahalan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
June 10
On Saturday, June 10, 2023 at approximately 2:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Evella Isabella Nanci Close, 19, of Jesup. Close was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Underage Possession of Tobacco/Vape (simple misdemeanor), Underage Possession of Alcohol (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1500 blk First Street West in Independence.
On Saturday, June 10, 2023 at approximately 12:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2100 blk 220th Street east of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1971 Ford Maverick operated by Danny Dodd of Independence was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Dodd lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected mechanical failure. The vehicle went off the road to the right and Dodd overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go across both lanes and enter the south ditch, rolling and coming to rest on its driver side in the ditch. Dodd was assisted out of the vehicle by Sheriff’s Deputies on scene and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. This accident remains under instigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.