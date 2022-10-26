FAIRBANK — ‘She’s a freshman.’
A chant is called from the Wapsie Valley student section.
Aforementioned freshman Taylor Buhr has seen ups and downs as a first-year varsity outside hitter. She cracked the starting lineup early and is part of Austin Shepherd’s everyday rotation.
Buhr accumulated the second-most kills for the Warriors at 215, 145 behind senior standout Hannah Knight and 41 ahead of senior middle blocker Kalvyn Rosengarten. She also has the second-most attacks with 790.
Buhr also has shown growing pains — namely, 60 hitting errors and a .196 hitting percentage. It can be attributed to, well, she’s a freshman.
Then Monday night came around and Buhr exploded.
She garnered 13 kills on 28 attempts, with just two hitting errors. A .393 attack percentage and crucial spikes at critical times as Wapsie Valley swept Regina Catholic, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13, during the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal.
“I think it was just communication with Sydney (Matthias), with getting my timing down,” Buhr said. “I’ve worked on it in practice a lot. A lot. I was like, ‘I’m swinging away tonight. Not doing any timid shots.’”
Buhr combined with Hannah Knight, whose double-double of 15 kills and 13 digs paced the team in both categories, to guide the Warriors (40-4) past the Regals (19-14).
“She stepped it up, man,” Knight said. “To see her go out there and kill like that tonight is absolutely amazing and it just gave me chills.”
Knight hit .500, with no attack errors, and the squad collected just three hitting errors in blasting .449 on 47 kills.
Anna Curley (seven) and Kalvyn Rosengarten (five) posted more than five kills, with Regan Barnes snagging four before leaving with an injury and Gracie Mulihan dropping two during her relief appearance to set her teammates and student section into roars of approval.
“That was the team we’ve been waiting to see for the past three weeks,” Knight said of Wapsie’s proficiency. “That was an excellent showing.”
Buhr put down a kill for a 12-9 lead that forced a Regals timeout during a set-changing six-point run in the first frame. She ended the run with a spike and a 14-9 lead. Wapsie moved ahead 19-11 when Knight dropped three kills during a four-point run, and Buhr put down two more kills to end the first set.
Knight sparked a 10-0 second-set run with a kill that hit just inside the line; she dropped three spikes and Sydney Matthias added three aces during the run that gave the host a 20-9 advantage. Wapsie closed it on a five-point run.
In the final stanza, a bad Regals pass for a point began another five-point run that saw Knight garner two aces and two kills and Wapsie take complete control at 18-9.
Buhr sandwiched her final two kills around a Regina Catholic spike for a 22-12 lead, and Shepherd’s team ended the match on a small run.
“When they bring the energy and they get kills like they did, it brings the whole team up,” senior libero Emma Jones said. “And it’s like a psychological thing — if they’re going crazy, the back row goes crazy, too.”
Jones added 13 digs and an ace and Matthias accumulated 42 assists, 12 digs and three aces.
The victory sets up a rematch of last season’s regional championship against Beckman Catholic at 7 p.m. tonight in Manchester at West Delaware.
“Just play how we did tonight,” Burh said. “Stay aggressive.”
Added Jones, “Just keeping the energy up is a big factor for us.”