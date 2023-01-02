The Butler County Conservation Board is hosting three free workshops in 2023. These workshops are held in conjunction with Building Better Birders — whose mission is “to create birders, all across Iowa, that can contribute to the knowledge about birds across the state of Iowa through participation in Citizen Science programs such as Christmas Bird Counts, Great Backyard Bird Count, Project FeederWatch or even Monarch Butterfly Tagging!”

These workshops will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation), Brian Ritter and James Wiebler (Nahant Marsh Education Center). You can attend as many or as few of these sessions as you would like.