The Butler County Conservation Board is hosting three free workshops in 2023. These workshops are held in conjunction with Building Better Birders — whose mission is “to create birders, all across Iowa, that can contribute to the knowledge about birds across the state of Iowa through participation in Citizen Science programs such as Christmas Bird Counts, Great Backyard Bird Count, Project FeederWatch or even Monarch Butterfly Tagging!”
These workshops will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation), Brian Ritter and James Wiebler (Nahant Marsh Education Center). You can attend as many or as few of these sessions as you would like.
Funding for this workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection -Conservation Education Program (REAP-CEP).
The schedule for Sunday, January 15 is as follows:
Session 1: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. “Ultimate Winter Bird Survey-First Ever Christmas Bird Count Marathon” Presentation at Heery Woods State Park – Allan and Fayette Meyer Nature Center (27887 195th St.; Clarksville, IA 50619)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Break for Lunch
Session 2: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Build a Bird Feeder Craft at Heery Woods State Park — Nature Center, Butler County Conservation.
Session 3: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Common Feeder Birds of Iowa” Presentation at Heery Woods State Park — Nature Center.
Session 4: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bird Hike at Heery Woods State Park – Nature Center and Harms Wildlife Area.
Contact Annette at the Butler CCB with any questions you may have – 319-278-4237