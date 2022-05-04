May is National Preservation Month, the perfect time to celebrate the purpose and activities of the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC). The Commission recently observed its silver anniversary in December 2021, marking 25 years of service to the Waverly community. Their mission, as stated on the WHPC website, “is to recognize, preserve, promote, and safeguard sites and districts of historic and cultural significance in order to educate citizens and visitors and to foster pride for the city of Waverly, Iowa.”
How It Began:
On March 26, 1996, resident Patty Tucker spoke to Mayor Les Zelle and the City Council about the desire to establish a local historic preservation commission for the purpose of identifying, evaluating, and protecting historic properties in Waverly. It was noted that historic preservation of this sort could spur community pride as well as economic growth.
The Waverly City Council unanimously passed Ordinance 685, thus establishing the Historic Preservation Commission with the charge to provide for the “recognition and promotion of historical sites.” On May 6, 1996, five members were immediately appointed to the commission: Kate Payne, Inez Christensen, Don Huston, Barbara Hess, and John Meyer. Anna Shultz and Sally Vogel joined the Commission soon thereafter, raising the appointed number of commissioners to seven.
The Iowa State Historic Preservation Office officially designated the WHPC as a Certified Local Government (CLG) Program on December 4, 1996, allowing the commission and City to use historic preservation as an economic development tool and making them eligible for national and state grants and other financial assistance opportunities.
First Steps toward National Recognition:
According to the stated goals of the new Commission, one of the primary tasks was to develop an inventory of “historic properties in the city which…merit further study for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.” Under the banner of the National Park Service, this Registry includes the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Before the Commission existed, the Bremer County Historical Society Museum was the first site accepted for placement onto this registry (1976), with Wartburg College’s Old Main following (1978). Since them, the Commission has assisted with nominations for other properties, including the Bremer County Courthouse (2003), Waverly Municipal Hydroelectric Powerhouse (2013), and Third Street SE “Green” Bridge (2018).
Moreover, three neighborhoods and Waverly’s downtown have been designated as historic districts with the Commission’s help: Old Fourth Ward SE (2013), East Bremer Avenue Commercial (2014), Harmon & LeValley NW (2014), and Sturdevant SW (2016). Plans are currently underway to investigate whether the NE neighborhood near downtown is also eligible for nomination as an additional historic district.
Local Award Programs:
Additionally, local awards were introduced. The Commission launched the Historic Preservation Award Program (renamed the Waverly Historic Preservation Award) in 2003, to be given to residential and commercial property owners who “demonstrate an effort to preserve the original architectural integrity in recent exterior improvements.” The first recipients of this award were Brian and Mariah Birgen, and Jim and Candy Hundley. Since then, 21 additional residential properties have received this award, plus one commercial property. The Commission continues to seek nominations for this and other awards each year.
In 2007, the Commission inaugurated the Waverly Historic Registry (renamed the Waverly Historic Register) to “recognize properties or sites in the community that are historically or architecturally significant” but that may or may not qualify for the federal register of historic places. Again, Wartburg’s “Old Main,” Bremer County Historical Society Museum, and Bremer County Courthouse were the first to be designated on the local register. Since then, well-known sites have been added, including the Waverly Rail Trail Bridge, Ira Sturdevant home, Kuethe House, Farmers Exchange, St. Paul’s and First Baptist churches, the original Waverly High School (now Crosspoint Church), and Rock Island Depot (now 4 Queens).
Finally, in 2008, an additional award honoring Waverly’s vanished landmarks was in development. One honorific was completed: the Dairy Spot of Iowa plaque, placed on a rock in Kollmann Park near the Cedar River bridge. That year’s flood then tabled any new award plans for almost 15 years, but the topic is again under consideration at last to honor sites such as the original Waverly hospital, horseracing track, long-gone hotels and churches, and opera house.
Awardees are listed on the Commission’s website (http://www.waverlyia.com/whpc), with links to nomination forms, photographs, and additional information. Signs were purchased to mark all historic districts and street corners within them.
Honors and Current Initiatives:
In 2018, the WHPC was one of three national award winners at a conference hosted by the National Alliance for Preservation Commissions. The Excellence Award highlighted Waverly’s outstanding achievements in developing historic districts following the Flood of 2008. The Summer 2019 issue of the Alliance Review, a national preservation journal, published “Seizing the Positive: How Waverly, Iowa, turned Disaster into Opportunity.”
At the behest of the City Council, the WHPC is currently collaborating with the Community Foundation of NE Iowa in a fundraising campaign to honor the 3rd Street SE “Green” Bridge with signs, a plaque, and public art. These efforts include the dedication of “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars” art installation on May 14, 2022. Visit https://www.cfneia.org/giving/find-a-fund/696-ac for more information.
The Commission continues to promote awareness and to foster pride in achievements of the past in Waverly by providing recommendations to the City Council, maintaining an informative website, hosting public forums with educational content, creating walking tour brochures for historic districts, sponsoring activities during May Preservation Month, offering a bird’s eye view poster map of 1868 Waverly (available to the public for a donation), and commemorating worthy sites with bronze plaques and history-related signage.
Current Commissioners are Karen Lehmann, Chair; Kris Brunkhorst, Vice-Chair; Glenn Fenneman, Don Meyer, Mary Meyer, Darius Robinson, and Justin Jeffcoat Schedtler. They are appointed by the Mayor, with City Council approval, and anyone who is interested in serving as one can visit the application page on the Waverly city website for more information. Original commissioner Kate Payne, who still resides in Waverly, noted that she applied for the newly formed WHPC in 1996 while looking for a way to become more civically engaged. Payne said, “I cannot think of a better way to help Waverly develop awareness and to recognize the many historic resources available in this community than supporting historic preservation efforts.”