WAVERLY — Wapsie Valley senior Sydney Matthias is not your average fair queen. You might say she’s built Queen Tuff.
The 2022 Bremer County Fair queen is the 17-year-old daughter of Aaron and Mischa (Dickes) Matthias, of Readlyn. She has driven vehicles for a range of uses growing up on the family farm, such as tractors, combines and sprayers.
“A land sprayer, I’m not qualified to drive a plane yet,” Matthias said.
At the Monday night Tuff Truck Madness at the fairgrounds track in Waverly, she added a demolition derby vehicle to that list, taking the first lap in exhibition — not competition.
A week ago Sunday, 2021 Bremer County Fair Queen Carly Stiert added a 2022 queen sash over Matthias’ Miss Readlyn one. This past Monday morning, a friend suggested Matthias drive in the Tuff Truck Madness.
She was noncommittal but told her mom Mischa about it.
“I suggested she do everything she could to enjoy the fair as much as possible,” Mischa said.
So Mischa reached out to friends and lined up a fire suit and helmet for her and told the queen coordinator, Melissa Hinrichs, she was welcome to find Sydney a Tuff Truck or combine.
“We had no concerns with it,” Mischa said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I want her to have the best experience possible.”
“So the Fair Board members pulled together and found me a vehicle to drive in,” Sydney said.
Four hours before the race, they presented her with a white Isuzu V6 sport utility vehicle, some spray paint and a missive: “Decorate it how you want.”
“This is now what I’m going to be driving in, the Tuff Truck,” Sydney said pointing to the SUV, a while before the races opened.
She painted “2022 Fair Queen :)” on the driver’s side with the can of neon orange. She made a crown on the hood and wrote “Syd” on the back.
“I did sign a waiver. I’m ready,” she said.
She made a smooth first lap — avoiding the out-of-bounds traffic cones. After that, she put away the SUV and made several more laps during downtimes in a Polaris UTV, tossing T-shirts from Tuff Truck sponsor Dale’s Service Inc. Downtimes were when vehicles had to be forklifted off the track or when the emergency medical personnel were called away from the track.
The Bremer County Fair Queen Contest interview process taught Matthias some new skills that she said will help her in her future career path and introduced her to “some amazing candidates,” she said.
In her fair-related activities, Matthias takes part in Wapsie Valley FFA and is president of the Rainbow Clover 4-H Club.
This week at the Bremer County Fair, she is showing pigs and a market heifer and on Tuesday she worked with the Bacon Buddies, a hog show that lets individuals with special needs showcase their talents.
She has yet to accept a college offer but is in contact with a couple. Currently, she intends to play volleyball or softball in junior college and study animal science or pre-veterinary medicine at a four-year institution to become a large animal veterinarian.
“(It’s) something I’ve been wanting to do since I’ve been around livestock my entire life — something I’ve been wanting to pursue forever,” she said. “(To be) a large animal vet.”