Angie Burrows, the longtime motor vehicles deputy at the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office who ran unsuccessfully for the treasurer’s job, is leaving the office.
She will retire at the end of the year.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 12:02 am
Burrows, who ran on the GOP ticket, lost in the June primaries to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman. The post opened because Treasurer Sue Shonka had announced plans to retire.
“The whole experience of running for treasurer has been an eye-opener,” Burrows told Waverly Newspapers. “You see the true workings of people. Politics is not a very friendly field.”
Burrows, who worked at the treasurer’s office for 21 years, said she had no plans to retire prior to the election.
“I thought I would never retire but circumstances led me to this decision,” she said. “But everything happens for a reason.”
Exactly what that reason is and what the path forward looks like is yet to become clear, she added.
One option she has considered is exploring jobs in education as the skill set she had honed over the years, she believes, transfers well.
“I have a teaching degree, a large portion of working with the public is educating them,” she said.
As she nears 62, and with 11 grandkids, ranging in age from 3 to 14 years old, and helping husband Jeff, Burrows said she would have no problem filling up her days with meaningful activities.
But, she added, she would take her time thinking about what she wants to do in terms of jobs in retirement.
“I’m not too worried,” she said. “We work to get to this point our whole life.”
Since the job at the treasurer’s office has been such an integral part of her life for just over two decades, there is no doubt that she would miss parts of it.
“I will miss everything about working at the courthouse,” she said. “I loved working with the residents of Bremer County.”
