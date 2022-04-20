Study Session Meeting, City CouncilIvan “Ike” Ackerman Council Chambers
Monday, April 25, 2022
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Proclamation.
1. National Preservation Month Proclamation.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Study Session Calendar
1. All in Mentoring (AIM) presentation
2. Municipal Housing Commission update
3. Chamber of Commerce/Main Street update
4. Residential Parking Discussion
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes February 8, 2022
2. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes March 8, 2022
3. Library Board of Trustees Minutes March 8, 2022
4. Airport Commission Minutes March 10, 2022
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment