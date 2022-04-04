The Eddie Bowles Historical Tour, an augmented reality mobile application, now allows users to follow a two-mile trail of sites in Cedar Falls that played a significant role in the life of blues guitarist Eddie Bowles.
Using technology similar to the popular Pokémon Go!, the free mobile app takes users along a path to discover digital waypoints that reveal information about Bowles and the history of Cedar Falls.
Bowles was recently the subject of an exhibit, Eddie Bowles’s Blues, at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
Bowles (1884-1984) grew up in New Orleans, and he learned to play guitar alongside Louis Armstrong and Kid Ory.
A work search led him to Cedar Falls, where he initially was employed to build some of the first paved roads in the city.
Bowles remained in Cedar Falls, working a series of manual labor jobs and playing a distinctive 12-bar blues style for friends and neighbors.
During the Blues Revival of the 1960s, Bowles was sought out by young guitarists eager to learn his unique picking style of guitar playing, and he continued playing for local audiences well into his nineties before his death in 1984 at age 100.
This free application is now available on both the Apple App Store (for iPhone users) and the Google Play store (for Android users).
This month the Best of Eddie Bowles was released as a digital album on all major streaming services. It can also be listened to for free at eddiebowles.hearnow.com.
Support for this project was provided by the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s Saul and Joan Diamond Arts and History Fund, Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities.