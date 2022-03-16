The Waverly City Council is set to award several contracts when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21 at City Hall. The council will hear any comments on the 2022 seal coat program that will cover about 70 city blocks. Other contracts the council is expected to act on include the Cedar Lane roadway project and Well 5 reconfiguration.
It will consider awarding the seal coat project to Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt for the lowest responsible of four bids, $172,757.20 with road use and local sales taxes.
The council will also hear an update on the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and the mayor will proclaim March 30 as Honey Bee Day.
Bremer County Iowa State University Extension Director Ron Lenth will present on the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard.
The garden was first planted in 2011 on a 2008-flood-damaged property donated by the city. The plot spans four house lots on Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest, per the presentation in the council agenda documents. Planting is planned the second Saturday in May, weather permitting.
“Local groups can also access (it),” according to Lenth’s prepared materials in the council packet. “The rest goes to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.”
The city provides the lot, water, much, compost and mowing.
The garden runs largely on volunteer labor. Of the sitting council, Councilwoman At-Large Ann Rathe, a self-described “faithful volunteer,” has dedicated hours to the project. Lenth will encourage new volunteers to join. Several have been with the project for multiple years.
The garden is totally financed by grants — such as from Bremer County Community Foundation, Guernsey Foundation, and Iowa State University Extension Garden mini-grant — along with donations.
Project partners in addition to those mentioned include the Lutheran Synod office, Extension-trained Master Gardeners and Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Contact Lenth at Bremer County Extension for program specifics.
The council will also adopt a final assessment schedule for the nuisance abatement program, confirm levying the assessments, and set an April 4 public hearing to update the city building code.
Proposed contracts include:
•Approving contract documents from Barry Smith Grading & Excavating, Inc. of Waverly for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project and authorizing the mayor to sign;
•Approving contract documents from Wicks Construction, Inc. of Decorah for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction (Roadway) project and authorizing the mayor to sign;
•Approving contract documents from Denver Underground & Grading, Inc. of Denver, Iowa for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project and authorizing the mayor to sign;
•Approving a contract for administration of the housing rehabilitation community development block grant program by the local council of governments and related documents;
•Approving a Wayfinding Master Plan prepared by MSA Planning and Design Studio of Ankeny.