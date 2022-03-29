Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three incumbent directors at their annual meeting on Saturday, March 26. Re-elected were Gary Poppe, Ionia; Steve Boevers, Readlyn; and Allyn Harms, Clarksville.
A crowd of approximately 150 people attended the meeting with over 650 votes cast through mail-in ballots and in-person voting.
Ken Kuyper, executive vice president and general manager of Corn Belt Power Cooperative, Humboldt, Iowa, was the guest speaker. Kuyper gave a 2021 year-in-review for Corn Belt, discussing the February load curtailment, system upgrades and cyber security, among other relevant topics. He concluded, “We’ll continue to aim for a better quality of life for those members we serve.”
At the close of the business meeting, $700 in cash was given away. Grand prize winner of $100 was Kenneth Debner of Greene. Kevin Friedman of Marble Rock won an air fryer, Skillen Family Farms of Greene won a TV and Steve Mosher of Sumner won an LED security light.
Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, Ionia, vice president; Troy Feldman, Greene, treasurer; Tim Schrage, Allison, secretary; and Share Brandt, Allison, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Butler County REC, based in Allison, is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,600 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd counties.