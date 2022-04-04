Interest in gardening has grown considerably since the pandemic by both new and experienced gardeners. There are many methods that can range from a small backyard plot to a raised bed, to even using straw bales to grow vegetables. What are some simple and key factors to consider when preparing for growing your own produce? What about floral choices?
Bremer County Extension welcomes the public to the Denver Library on Tuesday evening, April 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and learn some methods, tips, and ideas for your 2022 garden project. Presented by Ron Lenth, Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County, it is free and open to the public, with a food donation for local food pantries. There will be time for questions and suggestions from the audience, plus some free seed samples.
To help the organizers with planning and materials, please contact the Denver Library at 319-984-5140.