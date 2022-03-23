Waverly-Shell Rock band students have been on fire this winter and so much learning has been happening! February was a busy month with many of our students involved in winter sport tournaments, the middle school orchestra solo festival, the middle school large group band festival, and preparations for our sixth grade solo festival. Our students show continued signs of musical growth and progress and deserve to be recognized for their hard work and perseverance! Congratulations to this month’s musicians of the month!
Fifth grade musicians of the month include: Cason Wedeking (percussion), Noah Kalkbrenner (alto sax), Mallory Jacobsen (flute), Andrew Simpson (baritone), Kloie Merriam (trombone), Carynn Langreck (clarinet), and Jackson Rupp (trumpet).
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Kylie Schmitz (percussion), Laniah Franzen (clarinet), Amelia Gilstrap (trumpet), Hudson Sundberg (alto sax), Maris Carlson (trombone), Dhani Miller (clarinet), and Dominic Bruns (baritone).
Tune in next month for March’s musicians of the month!