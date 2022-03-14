A quiet cricket has landed at the Golden Thistle in Waverly.
And while the name of the elegant home and gifts store at 114 East Bremer is well known to area fans for its unique decor and upcycled pieces, the Waverly store’s reopening on March 11 may be the first opportunity for the community to meet the new owner.
Sherry Bormann, a Minnesota transplant to Bremer County, bought the business earlier this year.
It was not just a transaction, but rather, a dream come true for Sherry and the opportunity of a lifetime.
Lynette Schreen, the previous owner, cared deeply who would next run the store as its destiny mattered to her well beyond her own involvement.
Lynette had named the store after an image from a dream thirty years ago. In it, her father was making a carving of a sign with the name, the Golden Thistle, after the medicinal plan.
Words – and the legacy they carry – mattered to Lynette just as much as they do to Sherry, hence the connection.
“When I found out that Lynette was planning to retire, I just wanted to throw my name in her hat for her to consider me buying,” Sherry said.
For her part, Sherry was an experienced retailer. In her earlier life, it was always “side gig,” a creative outlet that fulfilled a part of her that an office job could not, but, as she went through life with the dutiful part of raising a family and holding a job that paid the bills, she always wondered what it would be like to meet her passion head on.
That time came during the pandemic, and like many, Sherry re-evaluated her life and her priorities.
“I realized life was too short to wait,” she said.
Once she reached her decision, things fell into place. She had forged good connections with the Waverly business community through her work at the chamber where she worked part-time during the pandemic. The effort paid off when she moved forward with delivering on her own desires.
This is not to say that the decision – or its implications – were easy. Rather, it is to reinforce the fact that Sherry had come to a point in her life where she was ready to be herself as a business owner.
She had learned to love retail at a quaint gift and home decor store in Vergas, Minnesota, called The Quiet Cricket, where she worked the longest. It was run by two women — Marlette Otto, the owner, and Cindy Johnson, the manager – who saw Sherry’s potential and gave her the freedom to do the display work in the store.
The name itself is a quiet, but meaningful reference to the role of women in life. Sherry stood by Marlette in the naming of that store, and today shares it with a smile. Female crickets are quiet, unlike their male chirping counterparts, she said.
After being a “quiet cricket” for a few years, Sherry moved to another town in Minnesota, where she started working for a progressive and thoughtful woman named Stephanie Ellingson, the owner of Periwinkle, after the lavender blue color.
“They were great role models for owning their own their businesses, they trusted me and gave me all the freedom and let me do my thing with the display work and the merchandising,” Sherry said.
Their impact materialized with Sherry’s decision to buy the Golden Thistle. Sherry’s life partner, Bill, her daughter, Whitney, and her son, Baylee, were not just cheerleaders, they were substantively supportive.
“They thought I should have done this years ago,” Sherry said.
On opening day, the store looked welcoming with the florals, home decor, handbags, mirrors, table lamps, sets of rawhide chairs and furniture pieces showcasing Sherry’s style. Infant and toddler toys and a handful of pet-splurging items also caught the eye of this writer.
On Saturday, the cash register rang tirelessly.
Just before the store opened, Sherry’s mom, Gloria, and her sisters, Kris, Tracy and Laura, all came from Minnesota to celebrate the milestone with a weekend in Waverly.
“It was a good girls’ weekend,” Sherry said.
It was also an intergenerational affair as Kris brought her daughter Jaci, and Laura brought her daughter, Kaylee, to join Sherry and Whitney.
On Friday and Saturday, Whitney was right by her mother’s side when the store opened and closed.
“I am really proud of my mom,” she said on Friday. “She wanted to do this her entire life, it was her lifelong dream. I grew up at The Quiet Cricket, I remember it well.”
As Waverly’s main street returns to normalcy, Sherry is excited to continue the work of the women who invested in her growth and gave her the impetus to explore her own stamina.
Recently, she shared with her entrepreneurial role models the fact that she had bought the Golden Thistle, in hopes that they may come and visit some day, but also as an affirmation of the gratitude she feels for what they had contributed to helping make her into the brave businesswoman she is today.
“If this were easy, everybody would be doing it,” she said.
Sherry will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to 3 p.m.
Asked about the direction of the store, Sherry is undaunted. The metaphor of the quiet cricket landing on the Golden Thistle is not lost on her.
“I just want to carry on the legacy of Nettie in the Golden Thistle in Waverly,” she said. “It was so wonderful to hear people say they were glad that I took over and happy to see it continue on. It’s come full circle.”