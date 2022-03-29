Master Conservationist program starting April 21
Iowa State University Extension of Bremer and Black Hawk counties will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program together in April.
ISU Extension Black Hawk County will be offering the course starting April 21. The intensive blended online and in-person curriculum is developed to equip Iowans interested in natural resource conservation with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about natural resources and to become local leaders and educators. The one-time cost of this program is $110.
The curriculum is structured into four modules that combine technical information presented and curated by Iowa State University researchers and educators with in-person sessions led by local conservation leaders, practitioners and experts.
To learn more or to get registered, reach out to Steven Eilers at Extension, 319-234-6811 or seilers@iastate.edu. For more info, see https://www.nrem.iastate.edu/wildlife/master-conservationist-program and https://www.nrem.iastate.edu/wildlife.