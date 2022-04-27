WASHINGTON – Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will host a U.S. Service Academy Virtual Open House on the evenings of Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 from 6-8 p.m. This will be an opportunity for Iowa students and their families to learn more about the five military service academies including the application and nomination processes.
Connect by calling 1-415-527-5035 and using the following access code: 2760 860 9078 or via WebEx here: https://senate.webex.com/senate/j.php?MTID=ma3d9536090b34a262108aa4eebcd0478 with the password: PNtPnpPS468.
The senators will provide an overview of the congressional nomination process and application requirements and will take questions.
Representatives from the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy will provide presentations on academy life and the application process on Monday, May 2.
The Military Academy at West Point, Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy will provide presentations on Tuesday, May 3.
Representatives from all the academies will be present live both nights to answer questions from Iowans.