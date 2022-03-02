The 34-unit multifamily housing portion of the reconstruction project on the former Red Fox Inn in west Waverly is “substantially completed” and is on target to meet a midpoint goal, developer Nick Graham told the Waverly City Council at a Monday work session. Meanwhile the hotel side — plus eateries and a banquet area — is slated for completion this year, but he also said it was running six weeks behind.
“A little over a year later we are almost done with the apartments, there’s a little bit of punch list stuff that’s going to probably take up the rest of this week,” Graham said.
“They’re all leased, they filled almost overnight,” said Graham with 1859 Ventures LLC out of Belle Plaine. Occupants, he said, include a “well meshed” mix of Wartburg seniors, retirees and “quite a bit of” working people.
The development agreement set a $2.5 million valuation in early 2022 as a midpoint toward the early 2023 goal of a $5 million valuation once the next step is complete — renovating the hotel.
As to progress on the $2.5 million valuation target agreed on for early 2022, Graham told the Waverly Newspapers Tuesday, “I am 100% confident we’re there.”
Graham acted as the general contractor on the project. He told the council “a great roster of Waverly contractors” did the majority of the subcontracting.
“We’ve spent a couple million dollars in Waverly proper on material and supply and more than that even, if you extend it to the whole Cedar Valley,” he said. “Glad we were able to really make this a community project.”
Looking ahead, bidding is concluding on the hotel and Graham expects work to begin “very soon.”
The agreement calls for 48 hotel rooms, according to Waverly Newspapers archives.
“Our finished product will be 53 hotel rooms — there’ll be five or six suites, the banquet facility finished off,” Graham told the council Monday. “Still looking at details, what the conference center looks like in a post-COVID world.
“We’re probably only six weeks behind schedule with all the supply chain issues,” Graham said Monday. The second assessment of value was initially slated for January 2023.
The agreement also calls for two restaurants.
“That’s still a little bit of a moving target,” Graham told the Waverly Newspapers.
Council members had the opportunity to tour the facility earlier.
“(I’m) very excited at the possibility of … (a) steakhouse or something going in that space,” Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said. “For people living in the apartments there on a cold winter night, you can go out to eat and not even have to put your coat on.”
As to the possibility of a steakhouse like Birgen mentioned, Graham elaborated.
“We’ll probably wind up with a steakhouse where the old Abe Downing (steakhouse) was, and a casual dining, meet for lunch, continental breakfast area up front, that’s probably the way it’ll all settle out,” he told the Waverly Newspapers.
The rebate grants on the project — which the agreement says will come from phasing in the property tax on the increased valuation, and a hotel/motel tax rebate at 50% for seven years after the hotel part is completed — stretch out eight-plus years from present.
As to the nine full-time-equivalent positions the agreement says need to be in place when the grants are payable, Graham affirmed that would come with the continuing renovation.
“We’re not out of compliance but we haven’t hit that yet,” Graham said of the job creation piece.
“Multifamily housing doesn’t create that much employment. That’ll all come with the hospitality piece,” Graham told Waverly Newspapers. “I would look for us to be having met that threshold by the end of this year.”
The name of the new housing and hotel venture is “still undetermined,” Graham told Waverly Newspapers.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe said the apartments looked great on the tour, and after speaking to a resident, she found, “they’re very happy.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow said making the property productive — rather than leveling it — was “a real victory for the city.”
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas expressed gratitude for the progressing revitalization of the facility, noting renewed pride in the spot with “its location on one of the entryways to town.”
“Can you imagine having to build that up from scratch — would be quite difficult,” At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said.
“The cost to build that facility new would be astronomical,” Graham agreed.