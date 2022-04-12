Nominations are being sought by May 13 to recognize the 2022 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. Now in its 70th year, the statewide and regional awards honor Iowa farmers who have distinguished track records of commitment to soil conservation and water quality improvement efforts.
The grand prize winner will receive the use of a new John Deere 6E utility tractor for one year. The awards are co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
To nominate a farmer for the award, visit www.cdiowa.org/awards for a short form summarizing the nominee’s conservation efforts and commitment to improving soil. Nominations are due May 13 to the local Soil and Water Conservation District office, 1510 Third St. SW, Waverly, IA 50677. Phone 319-352-4037 for details.
Last year’s Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year award winner, Cedar County farmers Ken Fawcett and his nephew, Kent Stewart, were recognized for embracing innovative conservation practices to take on the challenge of improving Iowa’s soil health and water quality while sharing their experiences and insight with fellow farmers.