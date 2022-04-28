DES MOINES — The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation (“MolinaCares”) has donated $30,000 to the Iowa Health Care Association Foundation (IHCA), the leading state advocate of nursing facilities in Iowa serving all 99 counties, to provide scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in long-term care.
This year’s grant will fund $2,000 scholarships for students enrolling in certified nursing assistant (CNA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN) or bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) programs.
Applications can be found at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/bdec447c, and are due by May 31. Winners will be selected by July 2022.