Rada Cutlery has been featured in Google’s 2021 Economic Impact Report, a document that showcases how businesses across the United States are using Google tools to connect with their customers and prospects. Google reports that in 2021, more than 187,000 Iowa businesses generated $1.45 billion in economic activity.
Located at 905 Industrial St. in Waverly, Rada Cutlery has manufactured and sold quality, affordable knives, and kitchenware since 1948. But you won’t find Rada products in big box stores.
“Our products are primarily sold through thousands of school, church, and civic fundraising groups,” said Dan Kielman, vice president of sales and advertising.
Groups from across the United States sell Rada products to help raise money for their causes.
“Fundraising has been integral part of how Rada was sold from the very beginning,” adds Andrea Ramker, vice president of business development, “but our products were soon discovered by enterprising individuals and businesses who began selling them at flea markets, fairs, and eventually online.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put many of these sales channels on hold as people avoided in-person encounters.
Still, the company has achieved double-digit growth since the start of the pandemic by pivoting to online fundraising and direct-to-consumer sales with help from Google Shopping and Google Ads.
“Part of what makes Google Shopping work for us is that we have a recognizable brand name and reputation,” says Kielman.
As its online business grows, Rada Cutlery uses Google tools to share product imagery with its customers so resellers and fundraising groups have access to the best marketing resources.
The company says it is striving to make an impact by keeping manufacturing in America and continuing to employ local Iowans.
“We’re always providing new tools to help make their jobs as easy as possible,” says Ramker. “As the company grows, we’ll continue to evolve our programs, add new products, and amplify our brand through our websites, social tools, and advertising.”