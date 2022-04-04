St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School will be holding a 150th Anniversary Celebration Dinner and Worship on April 30 and May 1.
The parish welcomes the community to make plans to attend the Celebration Dinner on Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (1300 Fourth Street NW Waverly, IA 50677). Join St. Paul’s for a delicious meal with your choice of lemon peppered chicken or roast beef. There will be a cash bar available during the dinner.There is no cost to attend; however, donations will be accepted for the 150th Mission Fund in celebration of 150 years of ministry, which are tax deductible. More information on the Mission Fund can be found at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
RSVPs are needed for the Celebration Dinner by Saturday, April 16. To register, you can call the church office at 319-352-3850 or sign up online at www.stpaulswaverly.org/register. Additionally, all are invited to a special worship service on Sunday, May 1, at 9 a.m. in the St. Paul’s sanctuary. Bishop Kevin Jones of the Northeastern Iowa Synod will preach. The service will include special music and feature our newly commissioned hymn. All are welcome!
“St. Paul’s has been a part of the Waverly community for 150 years! An exciting milestone and I am truly looking forward to this celebration year,” said John Meyer, church council president.St. Paul’s is so excited to share this milestone with the community and hope you will make plans to join in the celebration!
“As the interim lead pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, I am so grateful I get to experience this year of celebration,” said Pastor Mark Anderson. “It has been a joy to reconnect and I can’t wait for what’s to come!”
Visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/ to learn more about the great events planned throughout 2022.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.