Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School the week of June 13 – June 17.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning.
The camp is promoted as building confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness and encouraging entrepreneurship — in an engaging environment.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by inventors from the U.S. who are featured in the NIHF Hall of Fame.
Thanks to a generous donation from R.J. McElroy Trust, a limited number of need-based scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Families interested in financial assistance should contact the Camp Director, Allison Rasmussen, allison.rasmussen@wsr.k12.ia.us.
This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Robotic Aquatics™: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.
NIHF’s The Attic™: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
Spacecation™: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
Marble Arcade™: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines.
For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.