The University of Northern Iowa will honor all students with a declared teaching major during the Teacher Education Convocation and Celebration at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at the McLeod Center, after a two-year pause owing to the pandemic. The convocation honors students who have satisfied requirements for admission to the UNI Teacher Education program, says a news release.
Invitations went this year to all declared teaching majors, ranging from the early childhood level through high school. This group totals 2,200 students across campus, 51 of whom list Bremer County postal codes, Benjamin Forsyth, convocation committee chair, told Waverly Newspapers.
“With the challenges of the past two years, we see this as a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate the dedication of our teacher education students,” said Forsyth, who also directs educator preparation in the UNI College of Education. “They have not wavered. We honor their commitment to this vital profession.”
Mike Fisher, superintendent of schools in Charles City, will deliver the convocation address. Special guests at this year’s event include Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo, superintendents from area Cedar Valley schools and area legislative representatives.
All students attending will receive their teacher education pin, commemorating their admission into the UNI Teacher Education program.
This is the 59th group of candidates for induction since the ceremonies began in 1991. UNI graduates more than 500 teaching majors annually, with 97 percent of students gaining employment or continuing their education following completion of their degrees. More than 10,000 alumni are employed in school districts in all 99 Iowa counties.
Family, friends and teacher education faculty and staff are invited to attend. A reception will follow in the McLeod concourse.
For more information, contact Benjamin Forsyth, 319-273-2265 or teachereducation@uni.edu.