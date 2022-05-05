Wapsie Valley FFA members had a fun-filled last few days with over 30 members competing and participating in the 94th Iowa FFA State Convention.
“Congratulations (to members), and thank you to everyone who supported our chapter along the way.”
Results of State Events:
Ambassador Program $1,000 Challenge Award.
Biotechnology (Silver Rating) — Kylee Bartz, Deven DeGroote, Emilee Blasberg and Marina Biermann.
Chapter Exhibit (Gold Rating) — Matilda Miller, Caitlyn Rechkemmer and Madyson Richards.
Chapter Reporter’s Scrapbook (Silver Rating) — Kali Lampe.
Delegates — Kali Lampe, Lily Schwickerath.
Extemporaneous Speaking (Bronze Rating) — Ava VanDaele.
Farm Business Management (Bronze Rating) — Sydney Matthias, Brok Grober, Austin Hesse and Cannon Joerger.
Iowa Degree Recipients: Keegon Brown, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Clayton Hershey, Austin Hesse, Anthony Jacque, Cannon Joerger, Sydney Matthias, Cole Snyder and Elle Voy.
POA Committee Chairperson — Ellie Neil, Nominating Committee — Nick Grober.
Poultry Judging (Silver Rating) — Lily Schwickerath, Reese Peine, Dayton Jergens and Madyson Richards.
Supreme National Chapter Award (Top 25).
State Choir — Addisyn McElhose.
State Proficiencies
- Dairy Production Entrepreneurship (1st Place Overall) — Noah Richards
- Diversified Agriculture Placement (Silver) — Ava VanDaele
- Beef Production Entrepreneurship (Silver) — Ellie Neil
Team Ag Sales (Silver Rating) — Maesi Wahl, Delaney Youngblut, Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch.
WHO Public Relations Award — Kali Lampe.
“Thank you to our helpers.” Chaperones were Brenda Bodensteiner, Brenda Kleitsch, Jess Lampe. Bus Driver was Gregg Eschweiler. Photos contributed by Doese Photography and Kenny Wenger.