The Waverly Chamber of Commerce held its 46th annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, March 31.
Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Executive Director, Travis Toliver, welcomed around 100 attendees from Waverly’s business community to the event, held this year in the Wartburg College Saemann Student Center ballroom. Toliver introduced 2020/2021 Board Chair, Don Meyer.
Meyer highlighted the chamber’s achievements over the past two years before introducing 2022 Board Chair, Chris Knudson, who spoke to the organization’s future.
Toliver introduced the various award sponsors, who presented to this year’s recipients. The award recipients are listed, along with the award sponsors.
• The 2022 Community Service Award was presented to Jeremy Langner. It was sponsored by Wartburg College and presented by Wartburg College Vice President for Finance and Administration, Rich Seggerman.
• The Distinguished Non-Profit Award went to The Larrabee Center. It was sponsored by Friends of the Family and presented by Executive Director, Ben Brustkern.
• The Distinguished Small Business Award was bestowed upon Bo Studio. 121. It was sponsored by Signs & Designs, presented by owner, Melissa Barber.
• The Distinguished Large Business Award went to United Equipment Accessories. It was sponsored by RADA Manufacturing, presented by RADA President, Phil Jones.
• The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dean Soash, a former mayor and entrepreneur. It was sponsored by First Bank, presented by President, Steve Willemssen.
To view more pictures of the event, visit facebook.com/WaverlyChamberofCommerce.