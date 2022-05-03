Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named March/April Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Michelle Osterhaus of Waterloo, Walk-In Clinic, was recognized for the value of compassion.
“Michelle is a compassionate and kind nurse,” her nominator stated. “She approaches all patient situations with an open mind and finds a way to help however she can. Michelle takes time with patients. She listens and she cares. She is compassionate and it does not go unnoticed. She is always going the extra mile. We are grateful to have someone in our clinic such as Michelle.”
Dani Panning of Janesville, Medical/Surgical, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm.
“I have observed Dani in action while working and she is always eager to help, never complains and often just does what needs done without any prompting or needing to be asked,” her nominator commented. “Her commitment to the team and her care and positive attitude even during the chaos at times is one to be applauded. I’ve heard from others that they greatly appreciate when Dani works as they know the job will be done correctly.”
David Shepherd of Waverly, environmental services, was recognized for the value of excellence.
“Dave is here every day with a welcoming smile and a good morning or hello whenever someone passes by,” his nominator wrote. “Along with his kindness, he exemplifies each of Waverly Health Center service excellence standards. He is always positive and inviting. I can see through his work and words he comes to work with quality, safety, and efficiency of our organization in mind.”
Lynicia Koop of Aplington, birthing center, was recognized for the value of integrity.
“I have seen Lynicia come in early and/or stay late on multiple occasions to help with busy patient loads and she is unstoppable when it comes to problem solving issues on the unit,” her nominator wrote. “Lynicia goes out of her way to fulfill our patient’s diverse needs. She is a go to person for nurses and techs on process questions and equipment issues. She even gets called frequently with questions on her days off. Lynicia has also been a big help to other units when she floats. She is wonderful with providing compassionate patient care on the floor and is even able to fill in with the lab when needed. I so appreciate all of her hard work and dedication.”
Dr. Troy Ivey of Waverly, General Surgery Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.
“He is always willing to listen, give advice, and use his expertise regarding the cases presented to him,” his nominator wrote. “There have been times when he has been on call for many days in a row, and still maintains his calm and collected demeanor. Patient’s and staff respect him as well. He is a great asset to our organization.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.