On April 3, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter hosted their 2021-2022 banquet.
The 2021-2022 officer team would like to thank everyone who has supported us this past year.
We would like to recognize the members that have put in a lot of time and effort in participating in a contest of their choice. The members have spent countless hours practicing for contests at both sub-districts and district contests.
The members who competed at sub-districts back in February are:
• Kysa Klein, Abigail Elsamiller, Karissa Oldenburger, Autumn Kappmeyer, and Cecelia Jerome received a sliver in parliamentary procedure.
• Bergen Henning, Daniel McCubbin, Aiden Dermody, Levi Schuldt, Austin Soldwisch, Ashley Heine, and Tyler Mitchell received a sliver in the conduct of meetings.
• Jacob Deike received a bronze in ag broadcasting.
• Kaden Emerson received a bronze in ag sales.
• Halie Geerts and Lauren Munson received a silver in the chapter program.
• Rosemarie Long received a gold in creed speaking and advanced to districts.
• Caden Kueker received a sliver in extemporaneous speaking.
• Rebecca Mohlis received a sliver in public speaking.
Members who completed in districts are:
• Rosemaire Long, who received a bronze in creed speaking.
• Kallee Potratz received a bronze on the chapter website.
• Kysa Klein received a sliver in the chapter’s scrapbook.
• Cecelia Jerome received a bronze on the treasurer’s book
• Abigail Elsamiller received a bronze on the secretary’s book.
Last year at the state convention we had members compete in a variety of contests. • Cecelia Jerome, Abigail Elsamiller, Karissa Oldenburger, and Alexandra received a sliver in poultry evaluation.
• Jacob Deike, Halie Geerts, Mason Dighton, and Tyler Resor received a bronze in ag sales.
We would like to recognize the members that showed at the county fair and state fair.
• The members that showed are Hunter Coulson, Mason Dighton, Alexia Dunkey, Abigail Elsamiller, Halie Geerts, Cecelia Jerome, Kaden Kueker, Alexandra Long, Rebecca Mohlis, Isabella Mohn, Landen Ruth, and Jonathan Sorensen.
We are very proud of our members who have participated in all of these events.
Next, we have the spirit award and it’s given to the members of our chapter who have shown participation in our dress-up days during FFA week in February.
• Daniel McCubbin had the best American Spirit outfit.
• Zaya Weigie had the best FFA Spirit outfit.
• Austin Rotink had the best Camo outfit.
• Kamryn Umthum had the best flannel shirt outfit.
The other spirit awards are given to members who have participated in a special activity this past year.
• Bergen Henning and Cody Buchholz were the winners of the corn hole tournament.
• Cecelia Jerome, Austin Soldwisch, and Josh Daron won the gingerbread house decorating contest.
• Daniel McCubbin and Emmet Davison won the best-carved pumpkin.
• Lauren Munson and Kaden Kueker brought the most milk this year for the milk challenge.
• And the winners of the scavenger hunt are Tyler Resor, Hunter Coulson, Cody Buchholz, Tyler Mitchell, and Marshal Davison.
The next award, the community service award, is given to members that have served the community:
• Ashley Heine, Rosemarie Long, Daniel McCubbin, Tyler Mitchell, Emma Smith, Kaden Emerson, Bergen Henning, Oliver Henning, Austin Soldwisch, Aiden Dermody, Levi Schuldt, Abigail Elsamiller, Madison Hinrichs, Cecelia Jerome, Kysa Klein, Karissa Oldenburger, Robert Poyner, Jordan Schmidt, Jacob Dieke, Alexia Dunakey, Halie Geerts, Kaden Keuker, Lauren Munson, Madison Oelmann, Kallee Potratz, Josie Smith, Jalen Stovall, Zane Weiss, Rebecca Mohlis, Tyler Resor, and Hunter Coulson received this honor.
The achievement award is where we recognize members of the chapter who have done an outstanding job to help organize, operate, and participate in the FFA activities we hold each year.
• These members are Austin Soldwisch, Bergen Henning, Tyler Mitchell, Allison Mohn, Autumn Kappmeyer, Karissa Oldenburger, Hunter Coulson, Lauren Munson, Kamryn Umthum, and Mason Dighton.
We would like to recognize all of the members who kept a 3.5 GPA or higher. The scholarship award is given to the top individuals of each class with the highest grade point average. Recipients must be enrolled in the ag program and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
This year, 26 members qualified for this award:
• The scholarship award members are Rosemarie Long, Kyla Vissering, Aiden Dermody, Ella Hansel, Sydney Hansel, Abilene Schmidtke, Emma Smith, Abigail Willson, Chelsey Cole, Katelyn Eggena, Abigail Elsamiller, Benjamin Haaland, Isabella Hoelscher, Cecilia Jerome, Autumn Kappmeyer, Kysa Klein, Allison Mohn, Clara Shoultz, Mariana Maldonado, Alexia Dunakey, Caden Kueker, Lauren Munson, Jalen Stovall, Jacob Willson, Kamryn Umthum and Lauren Seegers.
We feel it is very important to award our members that have shown leadership throughout the year. The leadership awards are given to members who have served as committee chairmen that have shown strong involvement in leading and guiding the chapter and the membership.
• These members are Kaden Emerson, Mason Dighton, Jordan Schmidt, Josie Smith, Alexia Dunakey, Madison Hinrichs, Robert Poyner, Allison Mohn, Chelsey Cole, Hunter Coulson, Brok Seims, Landen Ruth, Lauren Seegers, and Kaitlyn Eggna.
Each year students participate in selling fruit to members of our community. This year we had 35 members who met the quota of $300.
• The members are Hunter Fasse, Bergen Henning, Oliver Henning, Ashley Heine, Rosemarie Long, Tyler Mitchell, Levi Schuldt, Emma Smith, Austin Soldswich, Abigail Willson, Abigail Elsamiller, Kaden Emerson, Madison Hinrichs, Cecelia Jerome, Autumn Kappmyer, Kysa Klein, Allison Mohn, Karissa Oldenburger, Clara Schoultz, Chase Backer, Jacob Dieke, Halie Geerts, Dawson Kaiser, Caden Kueker, Lauren Munson, Maddie Olemann, Kallee Potratz, Joey Schmidt, Josie Smith, Jalen Stovall, Zane Weiss, Hunter Coulson, Rebecca Mohlis, Tyler Resor and Landen Ruth.
Merit Points is a merit system that is designed to give members incentives to participate in FFA activities throughout the year:
• Austin Soldwisch, Kysa Klein, Jacob Deike, and Rebecca Mohlis received this award.
This year we had FFA teams to give our members the opportunity to bond with others and become more involved.
• The team with the most points was Jacob Dieke’s team. The members were Jacob Dieke, Lauren Seegers, Lauren Munson, Trista Geary, Benjamin Haaland, Karissa Oldenburger, Oliver Heening, Austin Soldwisch, Marshall Davison, and Kamryn Umthum.
The proficiency award is given to those members who are proficient in their supervised agriculture experience. Four members completed the proficiency award.
• Ella Hansel is a freshman and her SAE proficiency was poultry. Sydney Hansel is a freshman and her SAE proficiency was goat placement. Kysa Klein is a sophomore and her SAE proficiency was sheep placement and Lauren Munson is a junior and her SAE proficiency was agricultural sales.
The rising star award is given out to members who have filled out an application as a sophomore to showcase their leadership service and SAE project.
• The recipients of this award are Kysa Klein, Madison Hinrichs, and Autumn Kappmeyer. The outstanding service award goes to community members who have helped our chapter throughout the year, going above and beyond to assist our chapter with contests, supporting us through meals, and other activities.
• This we would like to congratulate Angie and Matt Mohn, Lynn Bolin, Dan Coulson, Jeff Rient, Dennis Epley, Ed Wadsworth, Miranda Reuter, David Fox, Rachel Long, Ryan Dermody, Becca and Jon Elsamiller, Abby Jerome and Tracy Bucholtz and Ron and Mary Beth Zelle.
The Blue and Gold award is given to an individual or individuals who show and continue support and help to the FFA Chapter.
• This year the recipient of this award is Edward Wadsworth. Edward has helped out our FFA Chapter that many people would not. He helped with the freshmen that did conduct of meetings. Knowing these freshmen he won’t forget helping out our FFA Chapter for the very first time this year. He was also on the officer interview board. Thank you for everything you have done for us, Edward.
The Honorary Degree is given to someone who has gone beyond and helped our FFA chapter in ways that many others would not.
• This year our Honorary Degree recipient is Tiffany Schrage. Tiffany is a member of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and she has worked alongside of us setting up many new events for our FFA chapter. Some of these include corn stalks on main, Christmas on main, and jack o’ lantern walk. Thank you Tiffany for all the countless hours you have helped our chapter. We can not thank you enough.
• The next award is the Star Greenhand Award. This award is given to a first-year member or members who have gone above and beyond the call of ordinary members. A Star Greenhand is involved thoroughly at the chapter level by attending monthly meetings and participating in contests and other activities.
• This year’s recipients were Bergen Henning and Tyler Mitchell. Bergen Henning has helped out our chapter a lot this year. From helping set up the church meal to being very involved and coming to a lot of the meetings. Tyler Mitchell has helped out way before he was in FFA, he has been to a lot of the community service events, encouraged others, and been to all of the meetings. Tyler was there to help out when he didn’t need to be and we appreciate it very much.
Star placement award is given to a member who has developed a supervised agricultural experience or SAE program that involves working for someone or keeping track of the hours they spend working on their SAE program. The award is based on the applicant’s past year’s records and involvement in FFA.
• This year’s recipient was Lauren Munson.
• The outstanding leadership award was given to Halie Geerts. This year was a year of a lot of first having no officer returning as an officer we had a building leadership for our chapter. Halie took on the challenge of being the FFA president, never having been an officer before, and putting her skills to the test.
• Appreciation award was given to Cecelia Jerome. Cecelia was the one member that has gone above and beyond in different ways and has asked for little to no credit. She has done a lot of the behind-the-scenes that no one would know. Cecelia is a person that the FFA chapter can always count on.
• The outstanding member award recipient was Tyler Resor. Every member is an outstanding member of our chapter but Tyler Resor has stepped up this year to be the best they can be. You can always count on him to participate and encourage others to participate also. Tyler is definitely someone that the members look up to.
The Dekalb Award is a National Award presented to a senior or seniors in each chapter that has demonstrated great citizenship, leadership, and scholarship throughout their time in FFA. This year there were two members that have really demonstrated all three areas a great deal throughout their FFA tenure but most importantly this past year.
• Rebecca Mohlis and Tyler Resor both have taken on the role of what a true leader should be, willing to help in any way possible and encourage others to do the same and step up when needed. These two seniors have truly shown their passion for FFA.
Every year we like to recognize our seniors and their parents.
This year’s seniors and their parents are Cooper Bloes son of Ryan and Jennifer Bloes. Hunter Coulson son of Daniel and Sidney Coulson. Mason Dighton son of Jason Dighton and Michaela Siems. Alexandra Long daughter of Rachel Long and Matt Long. Rebecca Mohlis daughter of Brain and Jennifer Mohlis. Tyler Resor son of Katie and Troy Resor. Landen Ruth son of Erin Geary and Monty Ruth. Lauren Seegers daughter of Heath and Amy Seegers and Kamryn Umthum daughter of Mindy and Jayden Umthum. Thank you to their parents for everything they have done for them.
• We would like to recognize five members who received their Iowa Degree on April 11: Halie Geerts, Tyler Resor, Lauren Munson, Hunter Coulson and Caden Kueker.
• We would also like to recognize the members who showcased their band talents at the state FFA convention on April 11: Caden Kueker and Austin Soldwisch.
• The Alumni gave out seven scholarships to Hunter Coulson, Alexandra Long, Rebecca Mohlis, Tyler Resor, Landen Ruth, Lauren Seegers, and Kamryn Umthum.
• Congratulations to the new officer team. Your 2022-2023 officer team is Kysa Klein as your president, Cecilia Jerome as your junior advisor, Lauren Munson as your vice-president, Karissa Oldenburger as your secretary, Halie Geets as your treasurer, Abigail Elsamiller as your reporter, and Caden Kueker as your sentinel.
Congratulations to everyone who received an award. The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA officer team is proud of all the hard work that the members put in.