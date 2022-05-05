The Waverly- Shell Rock FFA chapter participated in the 94th Annual Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference in Ames, Iowa. The following W-SR FFA members attended: Abby Elsamiller, Cece Jerome, Kysa Klein, Lauren Muson, Zayah Weigel, Caden Keuker, Austin Soldwisch, Ashley Heine, Rosemarie Long, Aiden Dermody, Jacob Deike, Halie Geerts, Karrissa OldeBurger, Madison Hinrichs, Laure Seegers, Rebecca Mohlis, Hunter Coulson, Abigail Willson, and Tyler Resor. The chaperones were the chapter advisor Amy Mitchell, Suesan Dekie, and Rachel Long.
The convention was held Monday, April 11, through Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
There were many Leadership Contests at the state level that members participated in. Rosemary Long and Aiden Dermody took the Greenhand Test. Rosemary received a gold rating and placed in the top 10 in the state. The Ag Sales Team consisted of Jacob Dekie, Halie Geerts, Karrissa Oldenburger, and Madison Hinrichs. They received a bronze rating. The Farm Business Management team was Tyler Resor, Lauren Seegers, Becca Mohlis, and Hunter Colson. They received a bronze rating. Abby Elsamiller and Cece Jerome created the chapter display board and received a gold rating.
Two members, Lauren Munson and Kysa Klein, served as delegates for the Waverly Chapter. They helped in electing the incoming state officers and deciding new business decisions for the State FFA Association.
The group attended the Second General Session. During this session, they announced the Supreme National Chapter awards. Waverly-Shell Rock Chapter received gold and placed 20th in the state. The chapter also had two members who participated in the FFA band. These members were Austin Soldwisch and Caden Kueker. After the General Sessions, the group had time to explore the Career Show, attend workshops, and look at other members’ contest materials.
At the Final General Session, members were presented with their Iowa FFA Degree. Hunter Coulson, Halie Geerts, Lauren Munson, Caden Kueker, and Tyler Resor received their Iowa Degree. After the Iowa Degrees were passed out by the retiring state officers, members were recognized, and the new incoming officers were installed. A slide show of the past FFA year was shown and the new state officers gave the closing ceremonies.
Overall, the group had a lot of fun at this year’s convention. The 94th Annual Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was a great way for FFA members to have fun, meet other members and people from around the state, and show pride in this state & national organization, and it was also a great learning experience! Many members are ready and waiting for next year’s convention!