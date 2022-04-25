With spring weather and warmer temperatures here, Waverly Utilities announced that, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (MEAN), it is providing a cash incentive for getting a cooling system tune-up for residential homes.
The program provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned-up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner or air/water source heat pump).
The program is one of five energy efficiency programs offered through Waverly Utilities in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners for making energy efficient upgrades.
The other four programs include:
Smart Thermostat Program
• Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.
Commercial LED Lighting Program
• Provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.
Attic Insulation Program
• The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation.
High Efficiency Heat Pump Program
• Provides cash incentives from $400 to $3,000 to residential homeowners who are installing a new heat pump system to their residential single-family dwelling.
All five programs are available to electric customers of Waverly Utilities. For more information on each program, go to mean.nmppenergy.org to download program guidelines and application forms.