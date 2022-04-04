The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) has announced that Angie Widner, Ed.D., has joined the organization as the vice president of community impact.
Widner most recently served as the chief executive officer of the Black Hawk County YMCA. Prior to her role at the YMCA, she was a faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), where she taught undergraduate and graduate courses, primarily in nonprofit management. Widner continues to teach as an adjunct instructor in the masters of philanthropy and nonprofit development program at UNI. At the Foundation, Widner will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and as a chief strategist for advancing community impact by connecting generous people to grantmaking activities of the Foundation.
“Angie’s career achievements and successful track record in nonprofit leadership brings experience that will contribute to the Foundation’s work of investing in important community-led solutions,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of CFNEIA. “Expanding our Foundation’s executive team with a proven community servant leader provides even greater opportunities for Foundation growth and leadership capacity. We enthusiastically welcome Angie to the Foundation.”
Widner is an active member of the Cedar Valley, previously serving on the Emerging Leaders Committee of the United Way and co-chairing the UNI United Way Faculty and Staff Campaign, and in various other volunteer roles including as a member of the program committee for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the Robert and Yvonne Koob Scholarship Committee at UNI, and the Social Work Advisory Board for Wartburg College. Most recently she is serving as a co-facilitator for the Racial Equity Cohort for Nonprofit Leaders and co-facilitator for the Journey class at Orchard Hill Church.
“I have long respected the work of the Foundation and its role in connecting community-minded people to opportunities for making an impact through giving, and ensuring nonprofit organizations have vital resources in carrying out their services to our communities,” said Widner. “To join this mission is an honor and I look forward to contributing to the continued forward movement of the Foundation.”
Widner holds a doctorate in education and a master’s in youth and human service administration, both from UNI, and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Wartburg College.