UNI has signed five new Panthers for the 2022-23 season, including three who sit among the top-25 in national rankings.
“I’m excited for what this class is going to bring to the table when they arrive on campus,” said head coach Doug Schwab. “They will make an immediate impact with the mentality they bring to the practice room and classroom. This group has won a lot of matches, but more importantly they display that grit, coachability and selfless nature this program is built on. They will help move us forward as a program and can’t wait to get them on campus.”
UNI added four native Iowans and one senior from Alabama.
CHET BUSS
Chet Buss, a two-time state champion from Allison, Iowa, is currently ranked 16th in the nation at heavyweight by FloWrestling.
“We love small-town Iowa boys with incredible work ethic and drive, and Chet has both of those,” Schwab said. “I had the opportunity to watch that drive and effort out on the football field this fall, and you see it every time he hits the mat. Chet is a great athlete, has some great attacks, and we know we have only tapped the surface of his capabilities.”
He was undefeated at heavyweight for the last two consecutive seasons. Buss was third in 2019.
“I like the program the wrestling team is building and the family aspect,” Buss said. “It is also close to home.”
He is a three-sport athlete for North Butler High School, earning varsity letters in wrestling, football and baseball. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines in football. He has earned MVP conference honors for wrestling and Offensive Player of the Year for football.
Buss was part of the high school baseball team that qualified for districts and the 2021-22 state qualifying playoff team for football.
Buss, the son of Shane and Lori Buss, plans to major in movement and exercise science.
When Buss’ hometown suffered damage from storms and floods, he helped clean up the town and also painted fire hydrants. He enjoys hunting, fishing and being outside.
He also was recruited by South Dakota State.
TREVER ANDERSON
Trever Anderson is a two-time state champion from Ankeny, Iowa.
“I love his mentality and love for the sport,” Schwab said. “He showed an incredible amount of toughness and heart last season finding a way to win while not being 100%. Watching him recover from surgery while he found ways to give back to his club and still move forward as a competitor impressed me.”
He won titles in 2019 and 2021 at 106 and 120 pounds, respectively. He took third place in 2020. He was a member of the 2019 Elite Team All-State and 2021 First Team All-State. Anderson is currently a team captain for the Ankeny High School Hawks. He was part of the team that placed fifth at the traditional state championships last season.
He opens his senior season with a 107-5 career record. In addition to earning varsity letters in wrestling, Anderson earned a letter in soccer.
Anderson has been named to numerous academic lists, including DMACC Dean’s list this last spring. He earned First Team Academic All-State honors in 2020 and was an All-Academic Recognition winner in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“I love the UNI wrestling coaching staff, and it felt like home the day I stepped on campus,” Anderson said.
While in high school, Anderson has served in the community by packing Thanksgiving Day meals with the American Legion in Polk City. He also volunteered as a coach for an Ankeny-area youth wrestling club.
Anderson is the son of Sundae Anderson and Robert Anderson. He plans to major in marketing at UNI.
He also was recruited by Iowa, Northern Illinois, Edinboro and Grand View.
GARRETT FUNK
Garrett Funk is a two-time place winner at the Iowa state championships.
“We have some advantages with local kids,” Schwab said. “I have watched Garrett grow up and have seen his love for this sport and his drive to be great in this sport continue to grow. He continues to improve, and we love the trajectory that he is on. He has had some big wins and many more are coming.”
Funk is a Waterloo, Iowa, native from Don Bosco High School. He has medaled twice at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships, competing at 120 pounds. He was fifth as a sophomore and took third last year as a junior.
Funk has helped Don Bosco collect three consecutive class 1A team titles and two state dual championships. He is the reigning Iowa/USA junior freestyle champion at 126 pounds.
He joins Gable Fox and Cael Rahnavardi to become the third Don Bosco graduate on the Panther lineup. He is a three-sport athlete who also competes in wrestling, football and baseball and has been on the honor roll every year.
Funk plans to major in business finance. He is the son of Mark and Traci Funk.
CORY LAND
Cory Land is a four-time state champion from Moody, Alabama. He’s currently ranked fourth in the nation at 126 pounds in FloWrestling’s poll.
“Cory is a wrestling junkie,” Schwab said. “He loves the sport, knows it well, and can wrestle through almost every position. He scores in a variety of ways and will be a crowd favorite. Cory is one of three guys to bring a Greco medal home for the USA last year. He is a high level competitor.”
He holds state titles at three different weights. In 2018 and 2019, he won the 106-pound weight class at the Alabama state championships. He moved up to 120 pounds in 2020, and last year won the 126-pound state title. He has a 127-2 career record with 96 career falls.
Land has competed internationally, taking second at the Cadet Greco World Championships in Budapest. He was third at the Junior Folkstyle National Championships in March 2021.
Land is the son of Eric Land and has one older brother. He plans to major in movement and exercise science. He enjoys cooking and playing disc golf.
WYATT VOELKER
Wyatt Voelker is a three-time place winner at the Iowa High School state championships. He is the reigning champ for West Delaware High School and ranked eighth in the nation at 195 pounds by FloWrestling.
“I love how coachable this guy is,” Schwab said. “He’s eager to learn and improve, great combination with the strength, speed and mentality he displays on the wrestling mat and football field. He’s a leader and that becomes clear when you watch how his teammates respond to him.”
Voelker won Class 2A at 195 pounds in 2021. He took third place at 195 pounds in 2020 and was fourth in 2019 at 170 pounds. He is a two-time reigning conference champion.
In July 2021, Voelker won the Junior Greco-Roman national title at 195 pounds and was second at the Junior folkstyle national tournament.
He is a two-sport athlete who also plays football as a running back and middle linebacker. He was all-district and all-state three times and a captain for two years on the football team.
He was named to the National Honor Society his junior and senior years of high school. He was also recruited by Iowa and Iowa State.
He is the son of Corey and Jenne Voelker and is a native of Manchester, Iowa. He plans to pursue chiropractic medicine and enjoys hunting and fishing.