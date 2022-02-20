DES MOINES — Bremer and Butler counties were represented well by some of the outlying schools in the Class 1A section of the Iowa State Wrestling Championships, as one championship and one runner-up came from area schools.
Top-ranked heavyweight Chet Buss won his third championship Saturday night with a pin, while Nashua-Plainfield 120-pounder Garret Rinken was the runner-up during Saturday night’s championships.
Both the Bearcats and Huskies, though their contingents were about half the size of champion Don Bosco, also made a little hay in the team race, finishing in the top 10. N-P was sixth with 68.5 points, while NB-C was seventh with 65.
In the championship bouts, Buss dominated the second period against Logan-Magnolia’s Rex Johnson. After a scoreless first period, Buss scored an escape to start the middle frame and then put down Johnson to take the 3-0 lead. He then used the momentum of the takedown and an armbar to turn Johnson onto his back and get the pin in 3:45.
He said after the awards ceremony that he wanted to tell the referee to hurry up and call the fall.
“When I knew I had the pin, I was relieved, and it was exciting,” Buss said. “I was excited that I actually got it done. I got the pressure off of being a state champion, let alone a three-peat.”
He added that he wants to continue working hard to prepare for his time at UNI starting next fall.
“I’ve got to keep lifting weights and getting stronger and faster,” Buss said. “I can spend more time with my friends now, and hopefully get some ice fishing in, too.”
Earlier, Rinken faced Brandon Paez of Lisbon for the 120-pound championship. Paez took control in the first period, getting a 4-1 lead, but Rinken was able to get a near-fall from the top position in the third period to narrow the gap to 4-3.
After head coach Al Frost told Rinken to let Paez go to try to get a takedown to tie the bout at 5, Paez instead countered and went behind Rinken to get the two points and win, 7-3.
Frost said Rinken’s tournament as a whole was a good experience for him.
“He’s come down here and been competitive all the way through,” Frost said. “It’s a tough finals match, we knew it was going to be.
“We went down 4-1 against a phenomenal kid who is tough on his feet. We tried to keep chipping away. We just didn’t quite get it done. We came up a little short. It wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
Rinken was one of five medalists for N-P. Younger brother Jayden finished in third place at 106 pounds, while Trey Nelson was fifth at 138, McKade Munn was seventh at 152, and Kendrick Huck was eighth at 126.
For North Butler-Clarksville, MaKade Bloker was fifth at 170, and Kolben Miller was seventh at 195.
CLASS 1A
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 10 and area)
1. Don Bosco 161.5
2. Lisbon 123
3. Logan-Magnolia 92
4. Underwood 90.5
5. West Sioux 81
6. Nashua-Plainfield 68.5
7. North Butler-Clarksville 65
8. New London 60.5
9. Alburnett 49
10. West Hancock 48
29. Denver 20
T-38. Wapsie Valley 13
T-43. Sumner-Fredericksburg 9
T-79. Tripoli 0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Area and championships)
106 — Round 1: Jayden Rinken (NP) tech fall Gavin Kiger (LOMA), 15-0, 4:36; Quarterfinal: J. Rinken major dec. Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr), 11-2; Semifinals: Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) dec. J. Rinken, 7-3; Consolation semifinal: J. Rinken tech fall Case Monat (North Tama), 19-3, 5:44; Third place: J. Rinken dec. Brock Morris (Cascade), 5-4; Championship: Caleb Coffin (DB) dec. Morrow, 3-1.
113 — Round 1: Easton Schlabaugh (Highland Riverside) pinned Nic Brase (NP), 1:51, Cael Judisch (SF) dec. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), 5-1; Consolation Round 1: Brase dec. Cole Frost (DB), 8-1; Quarterfinals: Kolton Munson (Ogden) dec. Judisch, 6-4 SV-1; Consolation Round 2: Judisch pinned Brase, 4:40; Consolation Round 3: Judisch dec. Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills), 3-0; Consolation semifinal: Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC) pinned Judisch, 5:03; Fifth place: Brody Brisker (Wilton) pinned Judisch, 3:36; Championship: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) pinned Munson, 3:05.
120 — Round 1: Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Chase England (Bedford/Lenox), 1:06, Dawson Schmit (WV) pinned Ryley Parkis (Carroll Kuemper), 4:23; Quarterfinals: G. Rinken pinned Andrew Kimball (DB), 3:55, Blake Allen (Underwood) dec. Schmit, 12-7; Consolation Round 2: Schmit dec. Ethan Sachau (Hinton), 5-3; Semifinal: G. Rinken dec. Allen, 5-0; Consolation Round 3: Schmit pinned Gavin Reed (Waterloo Columbus), 1:22; Consolation semifinal: Braden Graff (West Sioux), dec. Schmit, 3-2; Fifth place: Schmit dec. Preston Klosterman (Alb), 8-1; Championship: Brandon Paez (Lis) dec. G. Rinken, 7-3.
126 — Round 1: Kendrick Huck (NP) pinned Caleb Cook (Pleasantville), 0:53, Tanner Arjes (NBC) pinned Dylan Stein (BL), 4:43, Cameron Clark (WSx) pinned Kanen Decker (WV), 2:43; Consolation Round 1: Keagan Riley (Sioux Central) pinned Decker, 2:22; Quarterfinals: Marcel Lopez (New London) tech fall Huck, 20-5, 4:21, Quincy Happel (Lis) dec. Arjes, 6-4; Consolation Round 2: Arjes major dec. Ethan Gast (Durant), 12-4, Huck dec. Keagan Riley (SxCnt), 3-2; Consolation Round 3: Arjes major dec. Huck, 8-0; Consolation semifinal: Clark major dec. Arjes, 10-1; Fifth place: Arjes dec. Kyler Knaack (DB), 4-2; Seventh place: Nick Schmidt (Dyersville Beckman) pinned Huck, 3:43; Championship: Lopez dec. Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside), 5-3.
132 — Round 1: Joe Ebaugh (Den) pinned Kolt Knaack (North Tama), 5:15; Quarterfinal: Brody Neighbor (Alb) dec. Ebaugh, 4-2; Consolation Round 2: Ebaugh pinned Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson), 1:22; Consolation Round 3: Ebaugh major dec. Brock Mathers (Central Springs), 9-0; Consolation semifinal: Ebaugh major dec. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 11-2; Third place: Ebaugh dec. Neighbor, 7-4. Championship: Gable Porter (Underwood) major dec. Garrett Funk (DB), 9-0.
138 — Round 1: Hayden Fisher (AHSTW) dec. Trey Nelson (NP), 5-4; Consolation Round 1: Nelson pinned Zachary Trott (S. Cent. Calhoun), 4:44; Consolation Round 2: Nelson pinned Cael Bridgewater (North Linn), 4:32; Consolation Round 3: Nelson dec. Quinten Aney (Mediapolis), 6-4 SV-1; Consolation semifinal: Clayton McDonough (CS) major dec. Nelson, 11-0; Fifth place: Nelson dec. Kaiden Knaack (DB), 4-1; Championship: Cade Siebrecht (Lis) dec. Kellen Smith (West Hancock), 7-5 SV-1.
145 — Round 1: Mikey Baker (WSx) major dec. Nathan Egan (SF), 11-1; Consolation Round 1: Nick Steinlage (Interstate 35) pinned Egan, 3:50; Championship: Hagen Heistad (Underwood) dec. Karter Krapfl (Hudson), 3-1.
152 — Round 1: McKade Munn (NP) tech fall Ryan Stiles (Earlham), 4:46; Quarterfinal: Dominic Lopez (NLndn) major dec. Munn, 20-11; Consolation Round 2: Munn tech fall Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup), 18-2, 4:00; Consolation Round 3: Shea Parkis (CK) dec. Munn, 10-3; Seventh place: Munn major dec. David Helton (St. Albert), 14-6; Championship: Wyatt Reisz (LOMA) dec. Gabe McGeough (MFL-MarMac), 3-1 SV-1.
160 — Round 1: Cullen Koedam (WSx) tech fall Giles Cowell (Trip), 15-0, 4:00; Consolation Round 1: Caleb Iliff (Treynor) dec. Cowell, 11-8; Championship: Maximus Magayna (WatCol) dec. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 3-0.
170 — Round 1: MaKade Bloker (NBC) dec. Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett), 7-3; Quartefinals: Aidan Udell (IC Regina) pinned Bloker, 1:12; Consolation Round 2: Bloker pinned Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU), 2:27; Consolation Round 3: Bloker dec. Denver Pauley (AHSTW), 5-3; Consolation semifinal: Max Kohl (Lis) pinned Bloker, 3:28; Fifth place: Bloker pinned Udell, 1:59; Championship: Cade Tenold (DB) dec. Blake McAlister (SCC), 2-1.\
182 — Round 1: Jackson Dewald (Westwood) pinned Treyce Ensign (SF), 3:08; Consolation Round 1: Landen Paul (NLinn) pinned Ensign, 2:30; Championship: Tate Entriken (Hud) dec. Dewald, 3-2.
195 — Round 1: Kolben Miller (NBC) pinned Logan Hageman (South Winneshiek), 3:52; Quarterfinal: Cayden Miller (Midland) pinned K. Miller, 1:12; Consolation Round 2: K. Miller pinned Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine), 0:43; Consolation Round 3: Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg) pinned K. Miller, 3:38; Seventh place: K. Miller dec. Carter Davis (Unrwd), 6-1; Championship: Carson Tenold (DB) pinned C. Miller, 2:00.
220 — Championship: Jared Thiry (DB) dec. Jonah Clark (WACO), 8-1.
285 — Round 1: Chet Buss (NBC) pinned LJ Henkle (BGM), 0:53; Quarterfinal: Buss pinned Magaeska Kalskett (West Monona), 3:07; Semifinal: Buss pinned Ryley Snell (I35), 3:16; Championship: Buss pinned Rex Johnsen (LOMA), 3:45.