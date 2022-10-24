Book_Jacket_Publicity_Photo_J_Bussie

WAVERLY, IA- Jacqueline Bussie, an award-winning author, professor, theologian and advocate for justice, will receive Wartburg College’s annual Graven Award on Monday, Oct. 24.

She will accept the award during Weekday Chapel at 10:15 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. The public is invited.