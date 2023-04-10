Alpha Pi, a chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, a women educators’ association, is offering scholarships to early-career women educators in Butler and Bremer counties in Iowa. The recipient(s) must be in the first 5 years of their teaching career and currently teaching in any school or district within the Butler-Bremer area. The scholarship(s) will assist the recipient(s) in meeting professional requirements or in pursuing a higher degree in education.
Alpha Pi Chapter is excited to offer this opportunity to early-career women teachers in our area. This is a new program and the chapter is eager to assist those young teachers who are entering the educational field. This is a time of great challenges to educators and we are losing aspiring teachers as they begin their careers. This opportunity is a small way that we can offer support and encouragement to those teachers.
Those interested may obtain an application from their district’s superintendent’s office or from their lead teacher or principal. They must be completed and returned by May 1, 2023.
For further information, contact Pat Fox, scholarship chairwoman for Alpha Pi Chapter of DKG International at (319) 231-0764 or at patfoxmath@hotmail.com.