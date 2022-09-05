Three local communications companies hosted an event called “Connecting Communities – Future with Fiber” event in late August in Plainfield. The intent of the event was to celebrate the extensive work they’ve already done to bring fiber Internet to residents in Butler and Bremer counties, as well underscore expansion plans that are in the works.

Butler-Bremer Communications, Dumont Telephone Company, RTC Communications and ButlerGrundy Development Alliance organized the event, for local community leaders, as well as local, state and federal elected and appointed officials. Attendees heard from their hosts, as well as Senator Grassley, USDA State Director Theresa Greenfield and OCIO CIO Matt Behrens.